💥 Inform @victor_nahe

🛑 The operations of @marcosalonso03 Y @BernardoCSilva they are paralyzed until the inscriptions are confirmed

😌 In the @FC Barcelona there is peace of mind because they are sure that they will be able to register the players

📻 #PartidazoCOPE pic.twitter.com/3oGvtPQUBh

– The Great Match of COPE (@partidazocope) August 10, 2022