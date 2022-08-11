These are the latest news on the transfer market as of August 11. Barcelona is still the club that is giving the most talk these days. Here we leave you the ten most important news of the day:
This has been confirmed by the Catalan coach: “I count 100% on Auba”. In no case will the Barça club contemplate offers for the player and in the event that one arrives, it will be totally rejected. Xavi was resounding with the directive. He thinks that Pierre Emerick is a key piece in his attack.
After missing the European Super Cup with Eintracht we were able to see Kostic this morning landing in Turin. All that remains is for him to pass the medical examination with the Vecchia Signora and for his transfer to be made official.
The Frenchman charges seven million per season in Turin and wants to raise his salary to 10 in Manchester, according to what he points outLa Gazzetta dello Sport. This increase is justified by the fact that the Man Utd He will not play this season in the Champions League. Juventus knows that he is in the last year of his contract and would let him leave for a figure close to €20M
The Galician player will leave Barcelona to play in Mestalla. His intention at all times was to continue at Can Barca enjoying opportunities, but he was not going to have all the minutes he was going to want. “At 20 years old, I need and want to play a lot of minutes to grow as a footballer”assures the youth squad.
“I really like what I do. The truth is that I feel good physically and emotionally, and as long as my body can hold out. If it’s one season, then it will be one. If there are two, two. In principle, I don’t want to set an expiration date still” said the new Villareal goalkeeper on the portal ‘The Objective’.
After winning the European Super Cup, the president of Real Madrid was asked on movistar plus about the possibility of adding new players to the squad. This was Florentino’s response: “We don’t expect anyone else in the squad.”
Liverpool have started the season in the worst possible way. Tying in his league debut and with a serious injury to Thiago Alcántara. That is why they have set their sights on Matheus Nunes. The English club already knows that it will have to pay 45 million euros plus variables. It only remains to convince the player.
The Arrollo de la Miel player managed to attract thousands of fans to what is going to be his new stadium to support him in his presentation with his new team.
“I would have liked to bring him to Bayern Munich. He is a player with enormous strength in the last third, that’s why he would have been a good addition” as confirmed in the Mehr als ein Rollo podcast.
They have not yet been able to sign up players and rumors are brewing that Kessie and Christensen may leave the club. In the midst of all this, the Catalans are still thinking of signing Marcos Alonso (signings quite possible) and Bernardo Silva (signing very difficult to finalize).
#Latest #news #rumors #transfer #market #Rabiot #Bernardo #Silva #Gotze
Leave a Reply