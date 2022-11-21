With the World Cup started and just a few days after the doors of the transfer market for the winter period open, the clubs begin to take action to get players with the aim of improving the squad for the second round of the season. The World Cup will be a great showcase for many players.
Here we leave you the latest news and rumors of the transfer market.
Chelsea continue to search for a quality attacker to bolster their squad and Leon Bailey’s performance with his side has not gone unnoticed. The English press assures that Chelsea will seek an agreement with the group trained by Unai Emery to get the player.
As reported by Il Corriere dello Sport, Atlético de Madrid would have included the name of Luis Alberto on its wish list. The player from Cádiz wants to return to Spain and Atlético de Madrid has joined the list of clubs seeking the Lazio midfielder.
Who is a Real Madrid legend and current Olympiacos player could leave for a new destination. Although his departure from the Greek team is not entirely confirmed, from FotoSpor they report that Galatasaray would be interested in taking over his services.
FC Barcelona, Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayer Leverkusen would be interested in taking over the services of Robin Gosens, reports TuttoMercatoWeb that the price that Inter Milan will ask all clubs is 21 million euros.
The right-back of the Bavarian team ends his contract in 2024 and according to Sport, both FC Barcelona and Real Madrid are interested in Pavard’s situation. In fact, there is talk that “El Clásico” would have already started in the offices, putting both teams in contact with the player’s environment.
Il Corriere dello Sport informs that Juventus wants to take over the services of Fabiano Parisi, the young pearl of Empoli. He has become a priority for the “Vecchia Signora”. Teams like Fiorentina, Inter Milan and Lazio also followed the player closely.
