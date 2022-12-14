Latest news and rumors from the transfer market: Ounahi, Mac Allister, Bellingham and much more

Even with the World Cup in full swing, the signings are gaining more and more strength for the month of January. Here we leave you the latest news on the transfer market. From Leicester’s interest in Ounahi, to Billingham’s future, going through all the girlfriends Mac Allister has had:
According to the French media L’Equipe, Leicester would be interested in the player and could offer close to 45 million euros. Barcelona could not compete against those figures.
He is one of the players that Nagelmann was missing to prop up his team. Konrad Laimer is 25 years old right now and will sign in this next summer market for the next five seasons.
Rumors about a possible move to the Brazilian team at the end of the season have surfaced, but Carlo wants to end his coaching career on the Real Madrid bench. He will not coach Brazil.
”’From a purely hypothetical perspective, if I were given the option to play on the bench of the real Madrid or to be the owner in the ArsenalI would probably choose Arsenal” said the Shakhtar player.
He is playing everything in the center of the field for Argentina in the World Cup and there are already four big teams in Europe interested in him: Atlético de Madrid, Juventus, Inter and Spurs. Its starting price is not yet known.
The player has spent months with the intention of wanting to leave Real Madrid to take a new step in his career. The arrival of Rudiger has made him lose a lot of prominence, since all his minutes are now taken by the German. Mourinho would be interested in taking over his services.
Didier Deschamps will continue to direct the French team until 2024, when the next Eurocup will be held, according to Marca and Le Parisien. Zinadine Zidane will have to wait to take over as coach.
Dalot might welcome a change of scenery. And much more if it treats of a group like the FC Barcelona. In any case, the operation would take place in the summer and many events can still happen. Let’s remember that he took the title from Cancelo.
Jude Bellingham is the hot player right now. He is the new modern midfielder and the Santiago Bernabéu offices know that he is a player who would be the ideal replacement for Modric.
Radja Nainggolan will be available on the market in January as he will part ways with Belgian side Royal Antwerp after six months. “I’m too old to sign for AS Roma again, but I’m open to trying a new experience”
