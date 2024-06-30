With the summer transfer market starting, the big European clubs have begun to structure their squads for next season. Here are all the rumours and news about the transfer market:
Samu Omorodion is enjoying a long summer before being part of the Atlético de Madrid squad next season, however an unexpected offer has arrived at the Metropolitano offices that means they may consider selling him. According to Marca, Chelsea have offered 40 million euros to acquire the services of Samu Omorodion, an offer that Atlético de Madrid are considering.
Olympique de Marseille have already made it official that Roberto De Zerbi will be the new coach for the French side next season. Brighton will receive six million euros from Marseille
Crystal Palace’s attacking sensation this past season has attracted the attention of teams such as Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Manchester United. In the end, the player has decided to leave England and the Premier League, change his surroundings and join the team managed by Vicent Kompany in Munich. A sum of 70 million euros would reflect the move to the Bundesliga.
The current Leipzig footballer is a whim of Guardiola for next season. However, the Spaniard is also loved by the Barcelona Football Club, and Manchester City has taken action on the matter so that they do not get ahead of themselves. Dani Olmo’s clause is about 60 million euros, an amount that anyone who wants him will have to pay.
After the young centre-back was tempted by Paris Saint Germain, both the player and his father, according to Tuttosport, will choose Bayer Leverkusen. Juventus are asking for 30 million euros
According to La Reppublica, United have increased their interest in Osimhen, making a succulent financial offer along with Rasmus Hojlund.
“If Ibrahimovic calls me to go to Milan? I would tell him first of all that I am a great admirer of his, I have always liked him as a player. Milan is a great club, only surpassed by Real Madrid in history. I would tell him that I have to talk to my agent and the family and I would tell him later,” he revealed in RTV Klan Chelsea striker, who has been put on the market by the club,
