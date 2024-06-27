The transfer market is on fire and even more so as we enter the month of July where more movements are generated and the different clubs around the world plan to reinforce their services to meet the objectives set for next season. These are the latest news and some rumors from this summer market.
Crystal Palace’s attacking sensation this past season has made teams like Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Manchester United take notice of him. In the end, the footballer has decided to leave England and the Premier League, change his scene and join the team led by Vicent Kompany in Munich. An amount of 70 million euros would reflect the movement towards the Bundesliga.
The left back who has been on loan at Dortmund was due to return to Chelsea. However, they have decided to do business and make a profit for the footballer who was wanted by Unai Emery’s Aston Villa. According to Fabrizio Romano, there is already an agreement for him to end up signing for Aston Villa and the transfer would be valued at 37.5 million euros.
After Kylian’s arrival at Real Madrid, his brother has also decided to say goodbye to his stay in Paris and look for something new. According to the newspaper ACEEthan Mbappé would be delighted to go to Seville and Real Betis has already shown interest in it, even knowing that Lille is the favorite to acquire the services of the player who is only 17 years old.
Samu Omorodion is enjoying a long summer before being part of the Atlético de Madrid squad next season, however an unexpected offer has arrived at the Metropolitano offices that means they may consider selling him. According to Marca, Chelsea have offered 40 million euros to acquire the services of Samu Omorodion, an offer that Atlético de Madrid are considering.
The young footballer and forward of the Barcelona Football Club has not responded to the renewal contract of the culé team and would be very close to changing scene, a step with which his football career could grow. According to SportMarc Guiu would have said “yes” to Chelsea since he does not feel important to continue in Barcelona in the future and at 18 years of age he believes it is time to take a step forward.
