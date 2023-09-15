FC Bayern want to try again for João Palhinha in January despite new deal signed yesterday 🔴🇵🇹 #FCBayern

Sources believe new contract was key to give João an improved salary after crazy Deadline Day story but it won’t change plan to sell him for huge fee in 2024. pic.twitter.com/3z7zNreuOy

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 15, 2023