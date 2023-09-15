The transfer market has already closed its doors in the main European leagues but in Saudi Arabia it is experiencing its last moments. Today from 90min we will bring you the latest news and rumors of the transfer market
Real Betis center back, Luiz Felipe, is leaving the Betis club for Saudi Arabia, more specifically Al Ittihad. The green and white have not been able to reject the offer of 22 million euros given the circumstances they are going through, but Pellegrini thus suffers a significant loss in defense.
The Croatian from Real Madrid has said no to Saudi Arabia: “I am very happy and fulfilled at Real Madrid, I am not thinking about other options.”
“I don’t even need to boost my ego with these stories about great offers. I just want to enjoy every moment of football and Real Madrid,” the Croatian midfielder said in ‘SZ’.
Saudi Arabia wants to get Mohammed Salah, and according to Sky, Liverpool has rejected an offer from the Middle East for a whopping amount of 240 million euros. Liverpool already made it clear that they would not let the Egyptian player leave.
According to Fabrizio Romano, Bayern Munich will try again in the January market to sign Joao Palhinha. Sources believe that the new contract was key to the player’s new salary after what happened on the last day of the market.
According to Fabrizio Romano, the negotiations for the renewal of the Norwegian midfielder, Odegaard. It is a matter of time before an agreement is reached. Martin Odegaard wants to stay.
Yesterday, Kyle Walker’s renewal with Manchester City until 2026 was made official.
