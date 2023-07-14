The transfer market does not stop, the clubs continue planning the next season in terms of incorporations and departures. The different managers of all the clubs work to forge a squad that is competitive and that meets the established objectives.
Therefore, today we bring you the latest news and rumors of the transfer market:
Saudi Arabia is being one of the protagonists of this transfer market. Another name that would be linked to the Saudi Pro League is that of Fabinho, who would be of interest to Al Ittihad, an offer has not yet been sent.
The former FC Barcelona and PSG player, and now the Bologna coach wants to take over the services of Bernardeschi, a Juventus player. They are looking for a guarantee striker after the departure of Riccardo Orsolini, reports Calciomercato.
As reported le parisien, Chelsea and Neymar could join their paths for the next season. Chelsea will work to make this happen, although now with the arrival of Luis Enrique at PSG, the Brazilian star would be comfortable in the French capital
As reported Sports world the culé team would be evaluating a loan from Joao Cancelo. Xavi likes this player and the fact that Jorge Mendes is his representative plays in his favour, but not that he is owned by Manchester City.
More news about the transfer market
As reported The Times, the Belgian striker is just one step away from wearing the elastic of the Italian team again. The Nerazzurri have raised the offer to 30 million euros plus bnus and are willing to reach 40.
As reported by the specialist in the transfer market, Fabrizio Romano, the Brazilian midfielder, Arthur Melo, could return to Italy but this time with Fiorentina
The young midfielder, Nico, is one of the players aiming to leave the squad as Xavi would not have him in his plans. The player wants to do his career in culé territory but if he doesn’t have minutes he will go out looking for them. “Nico has proposals from Spain, Portugal and England and he will have to make a decision. The most important thing is that he has minutes, ”said the soccer player’s father, Fran González, to the Portuguese station antenna1.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#Latest #news #rumors #transfer #market #Neymar #Lukaku #Joao #Cancelo
Leave a Reply