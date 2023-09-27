We start Wednesday with the latest news and rumors from the transfer market. From Musiala’s professional ambitions, to Toney’s possible departure to a big club in England, through the difficult situation between Napoli and Osimhen.
“In one or two years I want to be at the highest level possible. I want to be one of the best players in the world, it is my plan and my ambition. It is my idea, I hope to compete for the Ballon d’Or,” confessed the footballer.
The mess continues in the Scudetto champion a week before facing Real Madrid in the Champions League. As if Victor Osimhen’s anger with Rudi García and his agent’s threats to the club for uploading two TikToks were not enough, the Nigerian striker has decided to delete from his personal Instagram account all the photos in which he appeared with the Naples jacket .
According to Mirror, the team led by Mikel Arteta would be interested in the English striker ahead of the winter market. According to the aforementioned media, Toney will leave Brentford once the sanction for violating the FA Betting Regulations ends. The transfer could be around 70 million euros and Nketiah could enter the operation.
Fabrizio Romano confirms the information provided by Footmercato. The former Italian player and coach will replace Marcelino García Toral on the Marseille bench. He will fly to his new destination in the next 24 hours and it could be made official in the coming days.
The Gelsenkirchen team announces the dismissal of Thomas Reis due to poor results. The team has 7 points in the first 7 days of Bundesliga 2, and the board has grown tired. Nor will his coaching staff follow.
Roy Keane: “My anger with Sancho would be if he is not training well. Whatever his personality, we are all different. I would be ashamed, I would be ashamed of my life if the coach ever approached me, or even spoke through the media, because “You get over those things.”.
“The atmosphere this year becomes tense with each defeat and if you know that your coach is leaving in June, it becomes even more tense. Without a coach, you are not thinking about a substitute,” commented Antonio Romero in The spar.
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, former Olympique de Marseille coach Igor Tudor could relieve the French coach on the Neapolitan team’s bench. After an irregular start, Rudi García would risk his position in the next matches: Udinese, Lecce and Real Madrid.
