The German playmaker is an innate talent, and arouses the interest of many teams in Europe. Given this, Bayern Munich has put a stop to it and will not allow a sale of the player. The truth is that the amounts in which this operation could be moved would be quite high, however, it is clear that sporting profitability prevails more in this case.
Muniain's loss of prominence in the team may make him look for a new adventure in the final stages of his career. The Spaniard will not renew with Athletic Club, and it seems that Marcelino would be interested in acquiring his services for Villarreal. We remember that the midfielder's best years were with the Spanish coach, so we will see if it ends up materializing.
The London team is targeting the Athletic Club winger. However, the player has just renewed with his club and his departure seems complicated. That is why Chelsea would have another option in the bedroom, and this is Michael Olise. The Crystal Palace winger is having a very good season, leaving flashes of quality in each game, so we will have to pay attention to his situation in the next market.
It is no mystery that Sevilla is going through a complicated economic situation. Thus, the Seville club needs to make money, and one of the options could be youth player Isaac Romero, who is causing a great sensation in European football. Thus, the Andalusians would expect to get around 40 million euros for the Sevillian striker.
The Bavarian team is beginning to plan the squad for next season, and it seems that they have set their sights on two Benfica players. These would be Antonio Silva and Joao Neves. Both the defender and the midfielder are very young players who are causing a great sensation in the world of football given their good level, so we will see if the Germans end up completing an operation.
