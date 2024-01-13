The transfer market continues with great rumors about high-level and important players for European teams. Arabia and the European leagues do not stop pulling strings to be able to finalize the squads for the second round of this season. Teams like FC Barcelona, Atlético de Madrid, Bayern, etc., there is no team about which there is not some rumor of players to be able to move. Here the latest movements and news on the market:
The young Spanish player, 6 months after having gone to the Arab league with a million-dollar contract, sees the opportunity to return to European football with one of the best teams on the continent. Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in this case would be the team interested in the former Celta player, although at the moment there is no formal offer.
According to recent reports, the Royal Antwerp player would be generating great interest in Manchester United, a team that is not having a great season and Ten Hag could use a midfielder of his level. At 18 years old, he has already mentioned an offer of around 50 million plus the accessories.
And we are not leaving Manchester and we are returning to the Cityzen club to report on the club's interest in the young Musiala. The Bayern playmaker is not enjoying all the minutes he would like since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel and that could be definitive for joining the English club, although it is stipulated that for next season.
Although the player has already rejected a first offer, it is said that Girona has shown persistent interest in the young FC Barcelona defender. No figures are known regarding contracts, but it is known that the full-back has already denied a first approach.
And from a departure from FC Barcelona, to a desired arrival. It is still in the rumor mill, but they report that the Catalan club would be interested in acquiring the Brazilian. Furthermore, this coincides with the English club's interest in selling players in order to balance the squad in the face of financial fair play.
Baraja and Valencia have already publicly shown that they want a new forward, and more specifically that they want Rafa Mir. Sevilla, who now have their other striker in the Africa Cup, would not leave the sale of the player cheap and are still in negotiations.
And one of the latest news surrounding the Arab league is the possible signing of Ángel Correa by Al Ittihad. The mattress team seems to be asking for around 30 million euros and it is true that the Argentine is counting less on Cholo and more on the great season of players like Lino, Grizzi or Morata.
#Latest #news #rumors #transfer #market #Musiala #Gabri #Veiga #Dani #Ceballos
