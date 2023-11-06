⚪️🇧🇷 After Vinicius and Rodrygo, Eder Militão will also sign new deal at Real Madrid soon. It will be valid until June 2028, as agreed one year ago.

Release clause will be same as Brazilian teammates: €1B.

Valverde and Camavinga will also sign new contracts. pic.twitter.com/ray3AU7B0h

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 6, 2023