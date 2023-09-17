We start Sunday with the latest news and rumors from the transfer market. Go to the end to find out the last hour from 90min:
Mariano Díaz arrived at Sevilla in the last hours of the market, as a free player, after five seasons without a leading role at Real Madrid.
Days after joining the Sevilla entity, in an interview in which he was already a Sevilla player, He said he had rejected an offer from Olympique de Marseille when he was looking for a team for this season. “I also had an offer from OM, but I chose Seville.”
Now, according to RMC, The Marseille club has denied having offered the player a contract and also any interest in signing him.
Robert Lewandowski rules out leaving Barcelona to go to Arabia. Despite the number of world stars who have decided to accept petrodollars from the Saudi league, the Polish striker is not considering that option, as reported by the Mirror newspaper: “I don’t even think about it. I am super happy in Barcelona, in the team, in the city, with my family. person, I’m happy.”
“Modric is in the last year of his contract, I will call him this winter, of course. So how is it possible that Dinamo does not want Luka Modric to return? I can’t say that I am in constant contact with him, but I know members of his “It would make sense for him to return to Dinamo at the end of his career, so why not? Dinamo will certainly do everything in their power to make this happen. Now we will see if that will be enough.” Declared Vlatka Peras, president of Dinamo Zagreb.
The newspaper Sport assures in its main information on its website this morning that Barcelona is paying attention to Jadon Sancho, Manchester United player, after being removed from the club’s discipline due to his conflict with Erik Ten Hag, coach of the Red Devils, who accused him of using him as a “scapegoat” after the Dutchman claimed that his performance in training deserved to be left out.
After three seasons without shining at the level he displayed in Dortmund and after this situation, Jadon Sancho is considering leaving in the winter and Barcelona’s sports area is attentive to his situation, although he has not yet made a move. The Blaugranas would seek reinforcement for their left wing through a loan until the end of the season.
One of his Warren Zaire-Emery representatives asked Luis Campos if he intended to sign Jude Bellingham. To this question, the PSG sports advisor was categorical, stating that he already had a talent of the caliber of the English international with the WZE.
“With the return of Ronaldo there was a power struggle in the Manchester United dressing room. That was when Maguire’s fall began,” said the former footballer.
Donnarumma lives ghosts of the past. So it L’Equipe tells us what it means for the Italian to have to deal with Keylor Navas again on a daily basis. Although the roles were clear a year ago with Galtier, the Costa Rican’s return to the dynamic puts pressure on the Italian. And with Luis Enrique on the bench, everything is new.
“A year before his contract ended, the Parisian leaders still wanted to part ways with Navas, but they did not succeed despite the interest of Inter Milan, considered insufficient by PSG (…) “The South American, registered on the 2023-2024 Champions League list, remains, despite himself, a threat to the Italian,” affirms the French media.
“If officially it has always been said that the two men lived this coexistence well, the reality seems more nuanced. If they collaborate and work together daily, they are competitors in a position in which only one can play. The presence of Navas inevitably adds pressure to Donnarumma, especially because the veteran has not always shown good humor in this situation, sometimes appearing a little provocative. “Navas has expressed his discontent on several occasions about the hiring of Donnarumma and the fact that he is no longer a starter,” say PSG sources.
“To have the best players you have to go through agents like Jorge Mendes. We need to protect the talent of young people like Balde or Lamine Yamal, who were in danger of leaving. A club came to take Lamine Yamal,” declared Enric Masip, advisor of Laporta in ‘Once’.
