Days after joining the Sevilla entity, in an interview in which he was already a Sevilla player, He said he had rejected an offer from Olympique de Marseille when he was looking for a team for this season. “I also had an offer from OM, but I chose Seville.”

Now, according to RMC, The Marseille club has denied having offered the player a contract and also any interest in signing him.

After three seasons without shining at the level he displayed in Dortmund and after this situation, Jadon Sancho is considering leaving in the winter and Barcelona’s sports area is attentive to his situation, although he has not yet made a move. The Blaugranas would seek reinforcement for their left wing through a loan until the end of the season.

“A year before his contract ended, the Parisian leaders still wanted to part ways with Navas, but they did not succeed despite the interest of Inter Milan, considered insufficient by PSG (…) “The South American, registered on the 2023-2024 Champions League list, remains, despite himself, a threat to the Italian,” affirms the French media.

“If officially it has always been said that the two men lived this coexistence well, the reality seems more nuanced. If they collaborate and work together daily, they are competitors in a position in which only one can play. The presence of Navas inevitably adds pressure to Donnarumma, especially because the veteran has not always shown good humor in this situation, sometimes appearing a little provocative. “Navas has expressed his discontent on several occasions about the hiring of Donnarumma and the fact that he is no longer a starter,” say PSG sources.