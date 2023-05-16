We start Tuesday with the latest news and rumors from the transfer market: from Haaland’s notice of Solskjaer, to Henry’s statements about the ”Messi Case”, including Gundogan’s decision:
“For sure we will lose some players. Maybe Caicedo, maybe MacAllister. We have to be prepared to bring in more good players”. João Pedro, James Milner and Mo Dahoud are expected to arrive in Brighton. seagulls They ended the Premier League by beating Arsenal conclusively (0-3) at home.
“Maybe in the end he will stay here. With a bit of luck…Nobody knows what’s going to happen”, declared Pep Guardiola about the immediate future of the German-Turkish midfielder, who ends his contract this summer and has not yet renewed for theskyblue.
The last hour of the case was offeredThe Athletic: Barcelona’s 2-year contract offer to Gundogan is attractive for the player and his family. City, on the other hand, have offered only a 1-year extension.
I called Manchester United six months before I took over as manager and told them I had this striker, this guy, Haaland, that we had… but they didn’t listen. I asked for 4 million pounds for Erling. They did not sign it.
The French international midfielder is considered a strategic addition for the Dutch coach, not only because he considers that he would have goodfeeling sports with Casemiro, if not also due to the fact that his contract ends on June 30. The high requests of the former PSG, close to ten million euros, have caused the bianconeri conclude the negotiations.
Arsenal wants to strengthen its left wing and has thought of Ferland Mendy, a Real Madrid player. The winger has been seen with Camavinga ahead in the key games of the season and the English have seen an opportunity according to the Daily Mirror.
This newspaper points out that the white club would have lowered Mendy’s price to 17.5 million pounds (almost 20 million euros) to find a way out this summer.
Mauricio Pochettino already has command in place at Chelsea. According to Daily Mail, the Argentine coach is already working together with the sports management of the blues and looking for reinforcements for three positions: striker, midfielder and goalkeeper, as well as seeing how to balance accounts.
Players like Nkunku, Lukaku, Osimhen, Rice or Dibu are in their plans.
The defender has reached unexpected heights and thus, he has earned a renewal that will triple his salary when the next season begins. According to the Daily Star, his salary will go from 50,000 pounds to 150,000 pounds a week. The confidence of the club is maximum and they see in him a future captain and leader in the dressing room.
“I understand the whistles to Messi, but I don’t have to accept them. It is not the first time they have whistled. People will say that he deserved why this and why that. But PSG’s problem is not Messi. The return. For me, personally, he made me win things that he had been looking for for a long time.
But I come back to the fact that no one should miss a workout. I can understand the beeping, because no one should be above an institution, but it has to be like that all the time with the rules. And rarely have I seen a team that is going to be champion have players to whistle for,” he said on Amazon Prime’s ‘Dimanche Soir Football’ program.
The English team has one of the best RB Leipzig players in its sights, Dominik Szoboszlai, as reported by Sky Sports Germany. The Hungarian footballer has a clause of 70 million euros, and lately he is making merits so that his value similar to said clause.
Arsenal is preparing an offer of 90 million euros for the West Ham captain, Declan Rice, according to the Daily Mail. The Gunners’ club would be willing to offer the English midfielder 300,000 pounds a week, this being one of the first big signings he has requested Mikel Arteta for next season.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#Latest #news #rumors #transfer #market #Messi #Haaland #Gundogan #more..
Leave a Reply