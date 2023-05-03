We start Wednesday with the latest news on the transfer market: from Leo Messi’s renewal with PSG, to the latest news on the future of Harry Kane, including the future of Bayern Munich.
Messi’s renewal with PSG has been going on for several months and the optimism that existed before the World Cup has completely disappeared. According to L’Equipe, The Parisian club has grown tired of Messi’s attitude, the unauthorized vacation that the Argentine has taken this week has not gone down well, and they are not going to renew the star signing two seasons ago.
Bayern Munich let Robert Lewandowski go and they have spent a season without a guaranteed striker after Tottenham did not want to negotiate with them the possible signing of Kane, and now they are looking for a player for that position. According to SportBild, Bayern has contacted the close circle of the English striker but the feeling is that he would like to stay in England and not look for a way out to another league.
The Premier League is finishing setting up its “Super League” and players continue to arrive in the league. This time it is the turn of Mateu Alemany, who, as has been learned, will leave FC Barcelona at the end of the season to set course for Unai Emery’s Aston Villa, which is already taking on the color of a serious project. Alemany will help the Barça club until the transfer market ends despite expiring his contract on July 1.
Chelsea again suffered a heavy defeat in the Premier League, 3-1 against Arsenal, and they are already 9 points from relegation. Lampard’s arrival has not stopped the bleeding and the ‘blues’ continue to plummet. Added to this, the English coach has made some somewhat controversial decisions with the starting eleven, and the substitution of Joao Felix in recent games has created controversy. “João Félix has great talent and you can see him in training, but he really needs to find a structure and a clear idea of how we work without the ball and that is a challenge with João,” said the coach about the Portuguese.
Sergio Busquets is a key piece in Xavi’s Barcelona, as the coach has stressed many times, and his future has been in the air all season, as his contract ends. Now there is optimism with the renewal of the captain and in the post-match interview he assured that he is already clear about his future: “Now we have a few days off and, when I return, I will make the decision. From there, we will see”.
The Bayern Munich revolution reaches the squad and the German club is expected to hit the market with great starts and raise a significant sum of money to reinforce positions. For Tuchel, Sané is one of the untouchables, but both Mané and Gnabry are in the club’s showcase from now on and the offers that arrive for the players will be studied.
The exjugador of the ‘Red Devils’ spoke about a hypothetical arrival of Neymar to the club, and he is not convinced by the idea. “I would not like to see him in a Manchester United shirt, given the exaggerated media attention a superstar like him would attract. The structure of the team is very important and sometimes fragile. But I am convinced that he would be a great asset for the Premier League,” Saha said.
After the announcement of the departure of Mateu Alemany at the end of the season, Manu Carreño commented in the laguero that another Barcelona manager is considering leaving the club. It would be Jordi Cruyff, whose contract ends this summer and it is no longer clear that he will continue to be linked to the Barça team.
The future of Ansu Fati at Barcelona has been in question since he no longer counts for Xavi’s regular rotation, due to his injuries he has lost his position with Gavi and Ferrán even, but his father has confirmed that the intention is for him to stay in the team. “Yes, very sure, we are very happy,” Bori assured after speaking with Jorge Mendes, the player’s representative.
Despite the fact that Carlo Ancelotti wants to fulfill his contract as coach with Real Madrid and the club has assured that at the moment they are not exploring other options, it is a very important position in the world of coaches and there has always been discussion about it. After the defeat against Real Sociedad, the name of Xabi Alonso appears as a candidate for the position, since he likes the club and Bayern Leverkusen would not cause problems when he leaves.
