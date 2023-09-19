We start Tuesday with the latest news and rumors from the transfer market. Go to the end to be up to date with everything that happened with 90min:
“I was convinced that Oriol Romeu was not going to leave Girona unless Barça came,” confessed Quique Cárcel, Girona’s sporting director.
According to the German newspaper Bild, Nagelsmann has already reached an agreement with Germany to be the coach until the 2024 Euro Cup. The coach will earn just over 4 million euros, but rejects 20 million that he would earn until 2026 for Bayern without doing nothing. He forgives 16 million euros for coaching his national team, since the German Federation will not pay Bayern anything for him.
The Dutch center back has only played 36 minutes in the first four Bundesliga games. He cost 75 million to the Bavarian club, which signed him last summer from Juventus. Reinforcements like Kim Min Jae in the summer market are closing the doors of ownership for him. Tuchel is not a big fan of his style.
“From what I have heard, I think that next summer we are heading towards the scenario of Mbappé ending up at Madrid. Either through a release clause or on a free transfer, as will probably happen. I think that in the end his destination will be Real Madrid,” confirmed Fabrizio, journalist at BoboTV.
“Salah did not refuse to go to Saudi, in any way. He was locked up and the reds had put that red arrow on him. To be fair to him, he did not make a fuss and accepted Liverpool’s decision. He was ready to go to Saudi Arabia and it was Liverpool who intervened to stop the movement,” confessed Michael Antonio, West Ham player.
The substitution of the starting goalkeeper of the England National Team against Everton has given something to talk about in the British Isles. The Daily Mail assures that both Chelsea and Bayern have been interested in the, until now, undisputed starter in the ‘Gunner’ goal after watching the match at Goodison Park from the bench.
Arteta makes it clear that if he asked for David Raya it is to challenge Ramsdale for ownership, who could now be thinking about leaving. Bayern already went for Kepa in the summer market, and pending seeing how Neuer recovers, he could be a good signing to defend the Bavarian goal. As for Chelsea, with Robert Sánchez as starter, they could also find their starting goalkeeper in the English goalkeeper.
“This summer has been hard and I have had a difficult start. At first it was not easy to find my place in Newcastle, but I have found people who support me and help me and I am starting to be happier.”
This was at the press conference prior to the match between Milan and Newcastle on the opening day of the UEFA Champions League 23/24.
“The creation of a public fund of 600 billion dollars in Saudi has bought the four most important clubs in the league and has allowed for the galactic signings that we have witnessed last summer,” confirmed Jorge Hevia Sierra, Ambassador of Spain in Saudi Arabia in El Larguero.
