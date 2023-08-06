We start Sunday with the latest news and rumors of the transfer market. Go to the end to know the last hour of the 90min hand:
Hojlund is already a new Manchester United player. The Atalanta striker arrives for a fixed 75 million euros plus 10 kilos in variables. A star transfer to reinforce the attack of the red devils.
The same day that Manchester United has announced the signing of Rasmus Hojlund, the Bergamasco team stops to close his successor. According to Fabrizio Romano, Gianluca Scamacca will fly to Italy this afternoon to close the signing. Scamacca arrived at West Ham last year, but he has not convinced in his first experience in the Premier League and will return to his country. The ‘Hammers’ will receive 25 million fixed, five more in variables and a resale clause of 10%.
In the calendar, the Premier has its ‘halloween’ of the signings marked in red and it goes from the day of its market closing, on September 1, until the day of the closure of the Saudi market, on September 7. The English clubs fear that in those days the Saudi clubs will arrive with exorbitant offers to their players and that they will leave (the market is only closed at the level of arrivals, never departures) without the possibility that they can sign an immediate replacement, having to wait until January.
The Spanish international goalkeeper will compete with Kepa Arrizabalaga for a place in the blues goal. He leaves Brigthon and Hove Albion and signs seven years with the London team.
“Saudi clubs are spending a lot of money this summer, but until they sign Mbappé or another world star at their top, the best clubs in Europe can rest easy with them.”
“Right now, Arabia is nothing more than the last league in which the players are going to die footballing and a last source of income, like Benzema going to Al Ittihad. It’s the same with MLS, with China and even I did it in Japan at the end of my career,” he told The Sun.
Chelsea, West Ham, Fulham and Eintracht are interested in the services of the French striker from Montpellier, according to RMC. In recent days, from Germany they have tried to convince him, and Chelsea have offered 30 million euros for him. The entity from the south of France is asking 40 million euros for a player who scored 19 goals last season, and distributed 5 assists.
Tottenham have opened negotiations with Porto to sign the services of Iranian striker Mehdi Taremi, according to Gianluca Di Marzio. They have an offer of 24 million euros ready, and the Portuguese team is asking for 30. Given the more than possible sale of Kane to Bayern Munich due to the recent offer from the Bavarians, the ‘Spurs’ are working on reinforcing themselves in the attack part since that one of the main sources of goal production would leave.
The Brazilian soccer player from Real Madrid has revolutionized social networks by uploading a photo with who could be his possible partner in the coming week. Let’s remember that LaLiga starts next weekend and Kylian still hasn’t arrived in Madrid.
