It seems that this summer will be the moment when this soap opera that has been going on for so many years ends. Journalist Fabrizio Romano He said on his social networks that it is a matter of time before the French star signs his official contract with Real Madrid. Kylian would have a salary similar to the biggest stars of the white club, which are Vinicius and Bellingham, so it seems that the last fringes are close to being closed for the bomb of the year to occur in the world of football.
FC Barcelona has a dilemma between selling the Brazilian or not. On the one hand, the winger is not giving a bad performance, but the club's financial situation forces it to carry out some operations, and this could be beneficial from that point of view. Manchester United and Tottenham would be the interested teams, so Raphinha would return to the Premier League, where he stood out before signing for the Catalans.
The Spanish forward is currently on loan from Espanyol. In statements to the newspaper ABC, the player has shown his interest in his stay at the white club becoming permanent and no longer on loan. Real Madrid has a purchase option of 1.5 million euros, and next year several new players will initially arrive in attack, so we will see what ultimately happens with the youth player.
The Bavarian club would search the market for a top striker to complete a guaranteed front line, and it seems that Jonathan David would be one of the options on the table of the Bayern Munich board. The Canadian is standing out in Ligue 1, already scoring 22 goals, and Lille would see it as a good deal, given that the forward has a value close to 50 million euros.
The Argentine team does not want a repeat of a situation similar to what happened with Echeverri, who signed for Manchester City for only 14.5 million euros. According to reports Brand, Given the interest of big teams in Europe, including Real Madrid, River wants to protect its player with a clause of 45 million euros, the highest in Argentina.
As stated Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid is continually sending scouts to France to closely monitor the Lille defender, whom they consider one of the main objectives for both the present and the future. The white club knows of PSG's interest, so it intends to get ahead of the Parisians and close this operation.
The main objective of FC Barcelona is to buy Cancelo as property. However, given the economic problems, if this operation could not be carried out, the Barça team has an option on the table that was previously mentioned, and it is none other than Fresneda, who currently plays for Sporting de Portugal.
