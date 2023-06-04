We start Sunday with the latest news and rumors on the transfer market: from Mbappé’s future in Paris, to Messi’s goodbye, including Simeone’s latest statements about Joao Felix.
“Yes, I will be in Paris. I still have a year left on my contract and the club is doing everything possible to get stronger, so I will be very happy with it, ”he said for Amazon Prime.
The French newspaper L’Equipe announced yesterday that Christophe Galtier would stop being the coach of PSG next season. However, the sports director, Luis Campos, has denied the information.
“We haven’t made a decision yet, neither about the coach, nor about the players,” Campos clarified on Canal Plus.
Manuel Ugarte will play next season at Stamford Bridge. The blue team will pay the 60 million euro clause for the Uruguayan midfielder, according to the Portuguese newspaper Record.
The Montevidean landed at Sporting de Portugual in 2021 in exchange for 10.5 million euros from Famaliçao. In the British capital, the pivot will charge 3.5 million per year, according to Record.
After a stellar performance in the FA Cup final with two great goals, the German in the victory celebration was asked about his future: ”I don’t need these kinds of days to appreciate and feel how special this club is. My future? I haven’t decided anything yet, we’ll see what happens.”
From Spain they affirm that the still player ”SkyBlue” will sign three seasons with Barcelona.
“Joao Felix? I don’t have any personal plan with any footballer that makes up the club. We have a plan with the focus on to return from July 7, or on the 10th for those who are with their national teams. We will focus on what we have been doing these six months,” said the Atlético de Madrid coach.
One of the proper names in this transfer market will be Romelu Lukaku. The future of the Belgian striker is unknown, with many ‘girlfriends’ and few certainties. The 30-year-old striker will return to Chelsea after his loan in Italy, although his presence at Stamford Bridge for the next season is in question. Real Madrid and Inter Milan itself, attentive to his situation.
This is how PSG has fired Leo Messi, who at the moment is waiting for FC Barcelona and has offers from both Inter Miami and Saudi Arabia.
The white club and the Belgian Eden Hazard have made the termination of the footballer’s contract official. Madrid and the winger part ways on June 30. Hazard arrived at Chamartín in 2019 in exchange for 120 million euros, becoming the most expensive signing in its history.
After three seasons in the Lombard capital, the Swede Zlatan Ibrahimovic leaves AC Milan. The replacement will be another veteran striker. Marko Arnautovic, 34, is the option that the Nerazurri team likes the most, according to Fabrizio Romano. This season, the Austrian has scored nine goals in Serie A with Thiago Motta’s Bologna.
With the possible treble in mind, Manchester City is already working on sports planning for next season and one of the most popular names in the Etihad offices is Mateo Kovacic. So much so that, as it progresses TalkSportthe ‘citizens’ have already agreed personal terms with the Croatian player and expect to complete the transfer with Chelsea.
