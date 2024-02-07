The closing of the transfer market does not mean the end of rumors and news about possible operations, and this is something that is the order of the day. Some teams take advantage of the situation of players as free agents to finish building their squads, while rumors emerge about different movements that may occur in the next market.
Rumors about the possible arrival of Kylian Mbappé to Real Madrid have accelerated in recent days. Various French media, like Fabrizio Romano, reported that the French star had decided to play for the Merengue team, and that Real Madrid would be moving to make this finally happen this summer. Now Diario Ace He states that the talented attacker has not yet communicated his decision to PSG, and that when he does, Al Khelaïfi will be the first to know.
Real Madrid would be in search of a young center back to shore up the defense. According to reports Brand. The merengue team had planned to carry out such an operation for the year 2025, but circumstances, mainly injuries, could accelerate events, and the best positioned right now would be the 18-year-old central defender from Lille.
After the statements in which the Catalan midfielder spoke of his desire to one day play for FC Barcelona, it seems that the Barça team has gotten down to work and the signing could be a reality for the next summer market, according to inform Sports world. There is talk of a figure around 14 or 15 million euros, which could be lowered with the inclusion of a player in the operation.
When it seemed that the Canarian player was going to leave LaLiga definitively after leaving Las Palmas, Almería has surprised with the incorporation of the offensive midfielder, who signs until 2025, with the aim of removing the Andalusian team from the bottom of the classification.
The two youth players, under 18 years old, have become revelations in the Barça team given the numerous losses in defense. Thus, faced with the stalking of numerous Premier League teams, Sports world reports that FC Barcelona wants to reinforce the contracts of both players when they come of age, and thus make them untouchable for the club.
The Brazilian winger is currently injured and has always been criticized since he arrived at the Blaugrana club, mainly due to the high price that was paid for him, and that it does not correspond to his level of play according to the Barcelona fans. Thus, various media report on the arrival of offers coming mainly from the Premier League, and the possibility that the player ends up leaving the Barça discipline in the next market.
