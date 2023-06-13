We start Tuesday with the latest news and rumors on the transfer market: from the possible arrival of Mbappé to Real Madrid, to Kimmich’s ”No” to Barcelona, including Grealish’s request to Bernardo Silva to stay.
”We are talking about the best team (Real Madrid) in the world and any player on planet earth would like to wear that shirt. Right now I don’t know what is going to happen and, from there, I hope that what comes next is beautiful” the current Spanish footballer has confessed.
Arabia is not going to stop. The Saudi country now wants David De Gea. The Spanish goalkeeper, who is ending his contract with United, has his renewal with the English club well advanced, but a great offer from Arabia could make him change his mind.
One of the liveliest at the City party, Grealish, while the players were celebrating, asked Bernardo Silva not to leave the club. The Portuguese has an offer from PSG and he would be rethinking his future.
Modric is trying to resist Arabia. He wants to stay at Madrid and play at the new Bernabéu. It is not easy to resist that money. He has a 90% chance of staying and a 10% chance of leaving. They offer him a lot of money, but Modric wants to play another year at Madrid. Summer is very long”
After the chances that Lukaku missed in the Champions League final, the Belgian player may receive good news in the coming days. According to the English newspaper Daily Mail, Chelsea wants to keep the player. The London team is without a striker and would have decided to keep Lukaku, who belongs to them and is on loan at Inter.
PSG think that they were preparing a proposal for a new contract. Now, this comes from Mbappé that surprises them a lot. The situation is very tense. It has never happened. People close to him know it very well. Now it is not so easy to negotiate with PSG because the team is not going to make it easy. They say that the player will not go free, it is impossible. Either he renews the contract or he leaves.
According to RMC, the transfer of Mbappé this summer would be between 180 and 200 million euros despite only having one year left on his contract. Riolo pronounces on this possible departure: “If I am the leader of PSG, I make a clear and clear decision: it is sold this summer. A player who announces that he is in his last year cannot stay. You have to send a strong message. PSG did not expect to receive this letter today. It is a kind of declaration of war. They are horrified at the club. If Mbappé announces it now, it is because he no longer believes in the promises. He no longer believes in the project”
The German international appeared before the media after the match against Ukraine on Monday and was asked about his possible move to FC Barcelona: “It was hard not to see them. In general, I am not too involved in rumors. “I still have, as everyone knows, two years left on my contract and we have big plans at Bayern,” he told BILD.
According to the Evening Standard and La Gazzetta Dello Sport, there is a new offer from Chelsea for the French goalkeeper from Milan Maignan. Pochettino continues in his tireless effort to find a starting goalkeeper for next season. The offer in question is 80 million pounds, about 93 million euros. The British, willing to leave everything to take over the services of the starting goalkeeper of the French team.
The information that has been arriving from France in recent days confirms that Galtier will not continue next season as PSG coach. The coach from Marseille joins the long list of dismissals in recent years and what he will receive is not exactly little. A total of 6 million euros is what corresponds to Galtier of settlement since he has one year left on his contract, according to Le Parisien.
