Bruno Guimarães on conversation with Pep Guardiola: “He told me that I was a good player — this makes me happy, because, for me, he’s the best manager that I’ve seen”. 🇧🇷🤝🏻 #NUFC

“That’s it, that’s this conversation, not more”, he told Daily Mail. pic.twitter.com/6qlQJXh72F

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 7, 2023