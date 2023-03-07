We start Tuesday morning with Jesé Rodríguez who has spoken again about the future of Mbappé in El Larguero with Manu Carreño. This was said by Kylian’s ex-partner: “Mbappé to Madrid? Don’t know. Knowing Florentino Pérez, maybe he doesn’t end up at Real Madrid anymore. He didn’t like what happened last time. Don’t know. If I were to look at Mbappé as president or as the owner of a club, it would depend on the players he had and the market. If I just look at the talent, without hesitation, with my eyes closed.”
And from striker to striker, we have to go from Mbappé to Harry Kane, who is one of the most popular names in recent weeks. This was said by Hoeneß, former Bayern president: “Harry Kane? Manchester City wanted to pay 160 million for him last year. I don’t think it’s much cheaper now. These are amounts that I would never pay for a 30-year-old player. A super player , but that is money that I do not pay”
And another of the names that is in the news is that of Neymar Jr. Yesterday we found out that he will miss the rest of the season due to injury and the reactions have not been long in coming. Dugarry, a former French player, seems to be happy:
“I am delighted for PSG that Neymar is injured. I think it is an incredible opportunity for Christophe Galtier. At one point, he would have had to have the courage to take Neymar out, it was the only solution. This team is much more balanced with five behind, with three midfielders and Mbappé-Messi in front. PSG will play a little lower and counter-attack. This team is not capable of having control because when the ball is lost the three forwards do not defend and find themselves in danger. They concede too many chances ”
And continuing on the path of the strikers, one of the sensations in Europe is Victor Osimhen, the Nigerian striker for Napoli, who dreams of being able to play in the Premier League: “I’m working very hard to make sure I achieve my dream of playing in the Premier League one day. It’s a process and I just want to keep this momentum, Serie A is in one of the top five leagues in the world and it’s an incredible feeling for me,” he said in The Athletic.
Bruno Guimarães on the conversation with Pep Guardiola: “He told me that I was a good player, that makes me happy because, for me, he is the best coach I have ever seen.” “That’s it, that’s this conversation, no more,” he told the Daily Mail.
Joško Gvardiol, one of the most wanted players in Europe. Manchester City wants him: Guardiola, a big fan and he’s on the list.
Liverpool explored the terms of the deal in January, Chelsea have wanted to sign him since last summer. Open race.
