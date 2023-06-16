We start Friday with the latest news and rumors of the transfer market: from the Kane – Mbappé trade, to Manchester City’s interest in Josko Gvardiol… Go to the end to find out the latest news:
Manchester City and Chelsea are close to completing the transfer of Mateo Kovacic according to ESPN. Negotiations have progressed in recent days until reaching an agreement that is expected to close at 40 million euros. Only fringes remain to be resolved with regard to payment terms. They expect the signing to close in the next two weeks.
”I have no other plans than to stay at Bayern! We have big plans for next year, that’s what Kimmich rightly said after the match against Ukraine” said the German footballer from Bayern.
Josko Gvardiol, RB Leipzig centre-back, is closing in on Manchester City. As reported by Fabrizio Romano, the Etihad club is making progress to reach an agreement with the player for a possible transfer. He adds that RB Leipzig would only let the Croatian center back go if he receives an offer for a large amount of money because they want him to stay for at least one more season.
”Of course I’m going to continue at Barcelona. Next season and the next, and the next, I have many years on my contract and I hope to fulfill those years and many others” confirmed the Brazilian footballer.
Kyle Walker wants to leave Manchester City. The English winger, according to The Athletic, is not happy with his playing time at the club and was quite disappointed not to make the starting eleven for the Champions League final after earning his place throughout the month of May . According to this medium, Sheffield United is the favorite to take over his services.
The South Korean center-back Kim Min-jae has been one of the sensations of Italian champion Naples. The defender is one of the most prominent names in the Partenopeo team. According to Fabrizio Romano, Bayern Munich is close to an agreement with Min-jae. The Bavarian team has already launched his proposal and the South Korean is convinced by the project. The center-back’s release clause is activated in July and Manchester United is also interested in the signing.
Moisés Caicedo is the umpteenth claim of the blue group. The Ecuadorian from Brighton has been one of the pieces wanted by Chelsea since the winter market. They are willing to include players to reduce the transfer price. The English international Conor Gallagher is one of the names that have been put on the table to set course for Brighton.
According to Daily Mail, Atalanta de Bergamo will not let the Danish striker leave for less than 86 million pounds (about 100 million euros at current exchange rates). Hojlund is one of the main assets of the Bergamasco team, which is not contemplated to open the door for him except for an astronomical offer. He would be in the orbit of teams like Chelsea and Manchester United.
Pacojó Delgado, host of the program BE SPORTY, has spoken about this hypothesis. He has explained it like this: “The Kane affair is stopped. There is an option that Harry Kane ends with PSG and it would be if Mbappé ended up in Madrid.”
The Parque de los Príncipes team wants to sign a striker this summer and the young striker from Benfica is on their agenda. This is how the Portuguese medium assures it to ball. With a contract until 2026, he has a clause of 120 million euros, although Benfica could sell him for 80. There have been no offers so far, but he is a player that Luis Campos, sports director of the Ligue 1 champion, knows well. perfection.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Latest #news #rumors #transfer #market #Mbappé #Kane #Gvardiol
Leave a Reply