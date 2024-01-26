The transfer market is reaching its decisive stage, and with it, the opportunity for teams to finish putting together their squads, with the aim of achieving the objective set at the beginning of the season. Each team, within its possibilities, analyzes which position it should reinforce and which player could fit in the best possible way into the dynamics of the club.
Below, we bring you the latest news and rumors from the winter transfer market in the world of football.
With all the rumors that continually surround the French star, the Diary Brand reports the interest of one of the Saudi princes in the PSG attacker joining any of the teams that make up the league there. However, it does not seem that those are the player's intentions at the moment.
After hardly having any minutes at Manchester City, mainly due to the presence of Rodrigo, who is an indispensable player for Pep Guardiola, the English midfielder will pack his bags for West Ham, where he hopes to regain his maximum level and prominence that gave him made him a starter in the English team.
The talented Spanish player has lost prominence in recent seasons at West Ham, because Betis would be interested in acquiring his services, according to reports ACE. The green and white team would be waiting for Luiz Enrique to leave in order to be able to finance the operation.
The Spanish midfielder is one of the biggest attractions on the market. According to German journalist Christian Falk, Bayern Munich would be very interested in acquiring his services, but fears that Arsenal are also after the Real Sociedad player. To all this we must add the rumors that place him in the orbit of Xavi Hernández for his Barcelona, so the war is open.
Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the signing of the Belgian midfielder for Atlético de Madrid. The red and white club was looking for a player to occupy that “5” position, and finally they have it.
Betis would be looking for a replacement for Borja Iglesias after he left for Bayer Leverkusen. However, the daily Ace reports that Osasuna would have rejected an offer of three million euros from the green and white club, demanding a higher amount for the transfer of the Argentine.
According to Fabrizio Romano, Sacha Boey would be very interested in joining the German club, in what he considers the opportunity of a lifetime. The French full-back of Galatasaray would like to leave, and the clubs are in negotiations so that the operation can be carried out.
The player hardly counts for Cholo Simeone, so, according to reports daily Acethe center back will head to the Turkish Fenerbahçe, in a loan operation to return to the level he previously demonstrated.
According to Fabrizio Romano, all the documents will be signed today for the Brazilian winger to leave for his country towards Botafogo.
