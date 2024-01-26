🚨🔴⚪️ Arthur Vermeeren to Atlético Madrid, here we go! Agreement finally sealed and time for contract signing.

Medical tests to take place today for 2005 born Belgian talent.

Announcement to follow. 🇧🇪

Deal in place with Royal Antwerp since three days ago. It's all done. pic.twitter.com/vc2bR79Roi

