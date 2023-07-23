We start Sunday with the latest news and rumors of the transfer market: from the reactions on the Mbappé issue, to the future of Harry Kane in Munich, going through Manchester City’s offer to Bernardo Silva.
”I think that PSG has thrown itself into an inadmissible ordeal, I would even say illegal. Are they going to punish him for wanting to fulfill his contract? It’s the world upside down. Mbappé wants to fulfill his contract, but the problem with the Qataris is that they think that everything can be bought with money,” he confessed in El Larguero-
As reported by RMC, the dressing room of the first team of Paris Saint-Germain is very surprised by the decision of the leaders to leave Kylian Mbappé out of the Asian tour. The environment, yes, ensures that he is quite good among the rest of the expedition that he has traveled.
The movement of the captain of the ‘reds’ to the team led by Steven Gerrard is about to become a reality. According to The Athletic, the English midfielder has already passed a medical with the Saudis and it is a matter of hours before it becomes official. He will arrive in the Arab country in exchange for 12 million pounds, that is, almost 14 million euros, and will sign a long-term contract, as planned.
The FC Barcelona attacker has rejected a 5-year, 40 million-per-season contract from Cristiano Ronaldo’s team, according to Santi Aouna. In addition, the Saudis planned to pay the termination clause of the Frenchman, which is 50 million euros. Dembélé is focused on renewing with Barça.
“Højlund and Man Utd? Sometimes there are choices to be made and also other factors that influence… We all have to consider the financial factor. He is very happy here, I would love to keep Rasmus, of course, but sometimes the clubs and also the players have to consider huge offers”, confessed the Atalanta coach.
This is confirmed by Fabrizio Romano: Moussa Diaby has already signed Emery and Monchi as a new Aston Villa player. He will belong to the Birmingham entity for the next five years, and comes from Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen in exchange for 50 million euros.
Pep Guardiola does not want the attractiveness of Arab money to captivate the footballer and, for this, they have offered him 346,000 euros per week, almost 18 million a year, according to the Mirror account.
Fabrizio Romano, a journalist specializing in the transfer market, points out that Roma will insist on the signing of Renato Sanches in the coming days. The Portuguese midfielder would be transferred, but not on loan. Luis Enrique has to decide if he has the footballer or if he makes cash.
Harry Kane’s future is in Munich. the german medium Bild He points out that Katie, Harry’s wife, has been in the Bavarian city for the last few days analyzing what could be the new family home in Grünwald and their children’s school. The British attacker continues training while waiting for his departure from the English club to be resolved. At 29 years old, Kane enters the final transfer market so that he can leave money in Tottenham’s coffers or go free in 2024.
Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea is experiencing a summer of changes. And between the entrances and exits, interest in Mohammed Kudus, Ajax midfielder, has crept in. In England, The Athletic He points out that the London team has started contacts with the Dutch team so that their player can change Amsterdam for London.
