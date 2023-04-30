We start Sunday with the latest news from the transfer market: from Petit’s instructions to Mbappé to win the Ballon d’Or, to the latest statements from Haaland’s representative, including Leo Messi’s future in LaLiga.
The Portuguese striker will extend his contractual relationship for five more seasons with the Italians. Although the last word will be the Sporting Clube de Portugal. The judicial process that concluded with the Milan player sentenced to pay 16 million euros plus six million in interest and another unspecified amount in legal costs makes the Lisbon players a third party actor in the negotiation.
”Nothing is decided yet. Betis was ruled out and now it is not. The Verdiblancos knew that it was going to be very difficult financially. But that has changed. Ceballos cannot, far from it, rule out the option of Betis. The Betis option is, right now, the main one for Ceballos,” he said in Carrusel Deportivo.
He has broken all the records in France. But if he wants to win the Champions League and become the best player in the world and win the Ballon d’Or, I think he should leave PSG.. I think the door is still open for him at Real Madrid, perhaps not as much as it was two years ago. I think Florentino Pérez said recently that if he wants to come to the Madrid you will always be welcome, but that he should think twice about his salary. The last time he signed a three-year contract at PSG, although the last season is negotiable. So this next season could be a turning point for him,” said the French legend.
“If he returns to LaLiga, he will be welcomed with open arms,” said the RFEF president. “In the end, all Spaniards and also Spanish football fans from outside the country want the best players to be in our league. Of course, it is only a question of him or also of Barça, which is the one that is negotiating or not because we do not know, ”he said. “I dont get in. Whatever happens, Leo Messi is unique in world football and I will always wish him the best”, he declared.
The future of Grabi Veiga is getting closer to deciding. The first thing she had to know is which agent was going to take her future. According to Fabrizio Romano, this will be Pini Zahavi, agent, among others, of Lewandowski. It is the first big decision of his future. He will now have to choose if he prefers to join the Premier or continue in LaLiga.
”I’m pretty happy where I am right now. I spend a lot of time with my children, my wife, time that I have wasted over the years playing football. I enjoy family life and play golf. I take advantage of my free time. I started young and felt that the time had come to stop. We left Welsh football in a great situation and I’m sure they will keep fighting and doing good things,” said the Real Madrid legend.
Rafaela Pimenta, heiress to the late Mino Raiola in the task of representing Haaland, decided to play clueless when asked about this clause in an interview with Tuttomercato: “A lady knows when to shut up.” He also added: “I’m just saying that he’s going to be the first player worth 1,000 million euros. It is enough to think of the profitability that he generates with only 22 years. His true strength is humility. He will break all records.”
“It’s going to be an interesting summer, I’m telling you.” This is how Mateu Alemany, Barça’s football director, summed up in Movistar LaLiga what is coming to the Barça club shortly.
The Swiss midfielder, a nuclear piece in recent years in the group gunnerand the Scottish left-back, who is trading on the rise in the market, are the ones chosen by Mikel Arteta to pay for the leap forward planned by the group gunner in the coming summer, advance Mirror: Declan Rice either moises caicedo.
