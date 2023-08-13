We start Sunday with the latest news and rumors of the transfer market. Go to the end to know the last hour of the 90min hand:
The situation is what it is. Economically, Barça is not at its best moment. And they could get a lot of money for me. Maybe the club thought it was good to sell me and have that money. But I didn’t want to leave. It was always clear to me. I did not want to. That’s why I was very calm. I had decided,” said the Dutchman in statements to El Periódico.
“It’s good for the league that Bayern have made such a mega-transfer. But I think it’s almost too much what is being asked of Harry Kane here. He’s like the Messiah walking on water,” said Max Eberl, sports director of RB Leipzig after victory in the German Super Cup.
”I would love to have Mbappé here. I would love to have Harry Kane here. The league would like to have all the best players. In a couple of years, in a few years, this will become a league for exceptional players only. It will become a league only for those at the top of their game. And yes, we have resources and we are going to use them to make sure that the only players that are here are the ones that are at the top of their game. There are always things to do. We’re always open to some surprises, you know, something big happening. But now the clubs are working frantically to improve their squads and will continue to do so until the end of the transfer period,” said Michael Emenalo, the Saudi League’s director of football.
The Ecuadorian midfielder will be a new Chelsea player in the next few hours, and apart from the cost of his transfer (133 million euros), there is something that draws even more attention. From Chelsea they always seek to sign players with very long contracts to amortize the cost of operations in a more segmented way, and in this case they were not going to change their work. Caicedo will sign until 2031, with an option to extend his contract until 2032, so he will belong to Chelsea, if he stays, for the next eight or nine years.
The Turin club is going through one of its worst times financially and is having difficulties registering Serbian Filip Kostić, which is why they have put him on the market, according to SPORT1. They ask for only 12 million euros for a great player who left at Eintracht in Frankfurt. There are different clubs from Germany, Turkey, England and even Saudi Arabia interested in him.
The problem of those registered continues in Barcelona, but they have overcome a serious problem for tonight. In their summoned list they take Balde, who will start, but will do so by occupying one of the places for the subsidiary players.
“I’m from the old school, I love how Guardiola is so motivated and wants perfection. If he doesn’t want the cameras to see it, wait until you’re in the dressing room. I wouldn’t have liked that. I would have said a couple of things to him and one of them would have been for him to leave. Then tell me what you want in the dressing room and give me the biggest rant but not in front of the crowd. Like that, no,” he said on BBC’s Match of the day.
The club has allowed him to return to normality with the first team and he will rejoin training. At the moment, everything indicates that both parties will approach positions to try to extend his contract after Mbappé notified by letter that he was not going to renew.
