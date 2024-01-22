The transfer market, always restless, presents us with an intriguing scenario. Teams can now reinforce their squads to face the second half of the season. Dive into the thick of the rumors and crucial decisions that are shaping the clubs' destinies.
After the Argentine player played the last four seasons in Saudi Arabia, he will return to play in his native country. Ever Banega joins Newell's Old Boys immediately.
Atlético de Madrid and Juventus already have everything agreed for the Italian player to join the ranks of the mattress team. Moise Kean will arrive at Atlético on loan until the end of the season and without a purchase option. According to relief TuttosportAtlético de Madrid will have to pay 400,000 euros for the transfer of the player.
According to reports Guardian, Jurgen Klopp wants Wolverhampton's South Korean player, Hee Chan, for his Liverpool. The player is the sixth top scorer in the Premier League with 10 goals.
Last night Juventus made the arrival of Tiago Djaló official to the Italian discipline. Today he will undergo medical tests. The player has not played since March 2023 due to a serious knee injury.
Hugo Ekitike seems to have left Paris Saint Germain, the player attracts the attention of Premier League clubs but it seems that his destination will finally be the Bundesliga. The player, according Sky Germanywill arrive at Eintracht Frankfurt for an amount of 4 million euros per season
According to what he claims Sports Zone, from France, Kylian Mbappé's representatives would have reached an agreement with Real Madrid to be a Madrid player next season. This media indicates that the player would have been offered the number “10”, which would mean the departure of Luka Modric, who currently wears that number.
According to Fabrizio Romano, the Saudi league does not want Benzema to leave. That is why they are now in meetings to remind the player that he has options in the local league and that in Europe they would not come close to the salary that he is going to earn in Saudi Arabia.
