The world of football is immersed in a frenzy of rumors and negotiations as clubs seek to strengthen their squads for next season. From big stars to young promises, each movement generates expectation and debate among fans and experts.
These are the latest news from the transfer market.
More news about the transfer market
Girona's sports director, Quique Cárcel, spoke on the program To Rodó, Televisió de Girona on Oriol Romeu: “He was a very decisive player for the club and for the dressing room because of the values he has. He has had a complicated year due to some injury and everything must be studied, but he is a player we could have again.”
After months of negotiations with the player's entourage, Juventus wants to sign Felipe Anderson. According to reports CalciomercatoJuventus is very close to announcing its first signing for next season.
Ansu Fati's future seems far from Brighton, where he has not managed to have continuity. Three options are presented for his departure: a second chance in the Premier League with Wolverhampton, a return to Spain in the ranks of Sevilla or Valencia, or a new loan with FC Barcelona assuming part of his salary. (Source: Sport)
The Colombian James Rodríguez spoke about his end as a footballer in a live stream on Twitch of the Kings League Americas: “I don't know yet, I have to think about it carefully. But take advantage and watch me well for the next three years because they could be the last. The idea “It is to play in the 2026 World Cup and think things through. I want to retire in a big competition and on a good team,” James said.
FC Barcelona is closely following Franco Mastantuono, but their chances of signing him depend on the player's decision. Although the Argentine shows preferences for Barça, the Catalan entity does not have the necessary funds to hire him this summer. Inform Sport.
“I'll be very honest, when I was in the national team, I realized that, with Vini and Rodrygo asking when I was going to arrive, Paquetá, Bruno Guimarães, all asking when I was going to arrive. I know I'll leave, I'm not naive, “but my head is still completely here. The only thing I'm sure of in life is that death comes, the rest doesn't. I don't know if I'll be alive tomorrow, so I'm going to think about today,” said the player.
The current Real Madrid player, Dani Ceballos, has had suitors in Italy. From the Italian country they assure that AC Milan has been interested in acquiring Dani Ceballos for some time and the Rossoneri will be able to go for the player this summer, according to reports Sports world.
