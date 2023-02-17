The possible movement of Joao Felix to Chelsea, which the English club has already hinted that they would like to sign him in the summer, forces movements in the squad and there will be departures. A name that has begun to gain strength is that of Mason Mount. English is highly valued in England and according to ESPN United, City and Liverpool are closely monitoring his situation.
Also in the Premier, Alexis Mac Allister could have a foot and a half out of Brighton. According to Gastón Edul, the father of the Argentine midfielder would be in England to negotiate the future of his son. Although the interested clubs have not been revealed, everything indicates that he can set course for the ‘Big Six’.
And the other Argentine who has begun to sound in England is Lautaro Martínez. Despite the fact that he was not able to enjoy a good World Cup, he was injured in the ankle at the competition, 2023 has started on the right foot for the striker. 7 goals in the last 10 games with Inter Milan have been enough to turn heads again. According to Pete O’Rourke, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United want to get the player. Let’s remember that any of these three teams need a center forward with relative urgency to close their squads.
Now changing to La Liga, Real Madrid and FC Barcelona have closed two signings to reinforce the defensive lines. After the commotion caused by the signing of Julián Araujo for not being carried out on time, the Blaugrana club has finally been able to take over the player’s services. The Mexican born in the United States is already in Barcelona.
For their part, Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano already have everything ready for the transfer of Fran García. The left back will sign for 5 years with the white club in an operation that will close at 5 million euros.
Finally, Galtier’s time on the PSG benches could end much sooner than expected. From the French newspaper RMC they affirm that the club is not happy with the performance of the coach, added to the fact that the signings made in summer have not been liked in the capital either, and that if they are eliminated by Bayern in the Champions League they could make changes in the bench. The name that has been associated with this movement is that of Thomas Tuchel, who would return to PSG after two years out of it and with a Champions League under his arm.
Let’s remember that Bayern won 0-1 at the Parc des Princes.
