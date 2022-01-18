We arrive at Tuesday, January 18, which means that there are approximately two weeks left before the end of the winter market deadlines in the different leagues. That is why the news is intensifying in order to close some agreements.
With the transfer window halfway through for the first month of the year, some clubs have already done their homework changing what they thought was pertinent, while others have not yet succeeded. We see some of the most recent developments in this area.
The Spanish central defender has played three games with Arsenal throughout the season and, for weeks, has been related to the Italian discipline to land on loan. According to Fabrizio Romano, the agreement could become official in the next few hours.
The Swedish goalkeeper is on loan to Sheffield United from AS Roma, but has not been called up for nearly two and a half months. According to Fabrizio Romano, the transfer is going to be interrupted to assign him to Aston Villa, who would have his third winter reinforcement in him.
The parakeet team has been reinforced with the transfer of the Dutch and Angolan midfielder until the end of the season. He arrives on loan from Krasnodar and there will be a purchase option if he wants to get him permanently.
The Italian midfielder has not had many options since recovering from injury, having played 75 minutes in eight games for Inter since the end of October. According to Fabrizio Romano, a loan will be sought from the Blucerchiati until the end of the season.
The Italian coach has added one win, three draws and eight losses since he arrived at Genoa in November, including a 6-0 win last night on his visit to Fiorentina. According to Fabrizio Romano, there have already been contacts for the German-German, without a team for about a year, to take the reins.
The Danish defender ends his contract with the London team in June and, therefore, can negotiate with any club when he is a free agent. According to Fabrizio Romano, he has a renewal offer on the table that he has not yet accepted. The Italian journalist points out that he has received interest from Premier League clubs, but that it will be decided between FC Barcelona and Bayern München.
The Goodison Park team sacked Rafael Benítez after adding one win, three draws and nine losses in the last 13 Premier League games. The rumor mill about the new coach has pointed to the Belgian coach, who was already between 2013 and 2016. However, the Belgian team wants to keep him, at least, until the Qatar 2022 World Cup ends in December.
The Canadian and American centre-forward has scored 16 goals in 28 appearances for the French team so far this season. Despite the rumors that indicate interest from big clubs, Fabrizio Romano assures that he will not move in January and that he will finish the season in France.
The French center forward has played 359 minutes in 10 games for Manchester United this year. It has been sounding for weeks to go out on loan, but the teams interested in the loan need the Red Devils pay part of the salary, according to Fabrizio Romano. The most interested have been Seville, FC Barcelona and Juventus.
The London club must satisfy Antonio Conte’s request for the winter market, where he has asked for a winger, according to Fabrizio Romano. According to the Italian journalist, Bruno Lage wants to keep him at Wolverhampton Wanderers until the end of the season, but an offensive is planned from the capital.
