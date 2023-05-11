We are approaching the end of all the competitions and the different clubs are beginning to move chips in all the plans that have been emerging to improve their respective squads for the next campaign. We are less than a month away from the transfer market for the summer period opening its doors.
The veteran Spanish central defender has found a second youth at Villarreal, now the groguet team has renewed it until 2024, this was reported on their social networks.
According to information from Brand, the Real Madrid player from the Balearic Islands who ends his contract with Real Madrid next June has caught the attention of Aston Villa, who will go for the player in this transfer market
FC Barcelona is already working on replacing Busquets, and according to information from Sports world they would have noticed Bruno Guimaraes, a Newcastle player
As reported by Fabrizio Romano and confirmed by the Italian club, Rafael Leao would be very close to closing the renewal with Milan. There are many clubs that have been interested in the Portuguese, but it seems that he will continue with the Rossoneri.
Moussa Diaby is being one of the sensations of Bayern Leverkusen and that has aroused the interest of a large number of clubs, one of those clubs is Real Madrid, who is looking for a right winger for next season, reports the newspaper Brand.
Jadon Sancho’s expectations were different when he decided to sign for Manchester United, he is not giving the expected performance and from Germany they report that he could return on loan to the club where he excelled, Borussia Dortmund.
Yesterday it became official that Sergio Busquets will not continue at FC Barcelona, so this will be the last campaign for what has been the best pivot in the world after 15 years at the culé entity. Now, according to information from Fabrizio Romano, his future seems to be linked to the Saudi Arabian league.
Leicester is having a bad season, they flirt with relegation and the only thing that can be saved from the squad is Maddison. As reported The Telegraphthe bad situation of the club, in addition to the fact that the player’s contract ends in 2024, so the Foxes would not see it as a bad thing to sell the player, that’s where Manchester United comes in, who is interested in the player.
