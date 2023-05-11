Rafael Leão will sign new deal valid until June 2028 as salary will be around €5m plus add-ons. 🔴 #AC Milan

AC Milan director Paolo Maldini: “We are very close. We agreed also on the final details. It was not easy but we’re set to get it signed.” pic.twitter.com/UjxxzgEwn3

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 11, 2023