Although there are already some confirmed signings, the market has not yet started and practically we can only hear rumors of possible transfers.
Let’s go with the news about transfers that today are the stars of the media covers.
Barça has been exploring various options for the left-back for some time, but it seems that they have finally decided on the Chelsea player. Marcos Alonso’s contract ends in 2023, so he could be cheaper than other sides.
The next manager of Manchester United wants to make a team to suit him, and for this he has to take two players from his previous team, Ajax. These are Lisandro Martinez and Timber.
The Portuguese Valencia CF attacker would have been tested by Atlético de Madrid before a possible departure of Carrasco. Guedes has a contract with the che, but the economic situation of the Valencian team could make them accept an offer of between 25 and 30 million euros.
In the shadow of the departure of several of its stars, PSG seeks to strengthen itself with other great footballers and they would have thought of Sadio Mané. The Senegalese is an idol in Liverpool, but both the player and the club could well see a change of scenery, if the economic conditions satisfy both.
Despite the fact that everything seemed done between Real Madrid and the French attacker, recent information reveals that Mbappé would be thinking about whether to finally stay at PSG. The player’s economic claims would also weigh down the club, which is not willing to commit crazy things.
The Portuguese coach wants a team to suit him and would have requested the signing of Arsenal’s Swiss midfielder. The Londoners would see well negotiating for the footballer if the offer satisfies them.
