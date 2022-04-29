The clubs have started to move and we already know some signings for next season.
Let’s review today’s transfer rumors and news:
Juventus is convinced that Dybala will leave, since his contract is ending and the first option to reinforce the attack would be that of the Brazilian David Neres. The attacker who played for Shaktar Donestk, would have the opportunity to sign for any team due to the war unleashed in Ukraine.
The Elche player would interest Sevilla to reinforce the left-handed lane and to compete for the position with Acuña. His termination clause is €5.5 million, so the Andalusian team could execute it or even negotiate a lower price.
Valencia has been in a deep crisis for some time, which has meant that it has had to get rid of many stars. This season would not be an exception and the chosen one would be Guedes, one of his best players and with a good international line-up. The Wolves would be the main interested in signing him.
The rojiblancos would have put their scouting to work, and they would have noticed a 21-year-old Brazilian player who is making people talk. João Gomes from Flamengo could sign for Atlético de Madrid for €8 million.
Lewandowski’s option would have stalled for the Blaugrana team, so they would have looked at another high-level striker like Lukaku. The Belgian is forcing his departure from Chelsea, and Barça could be a good destination but they could not pay to sign him, so they are considering the option of a loan with a purchase option.
