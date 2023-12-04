🔵🔴 Xavi: “Joao Felix staying or leaving in 2024? You should ask the board… I’m super happy with him. He’s top guy, nice and funny in the dressing room too. I like to have him with us” .

“I see him happy here and very competitive. Also very well connected with Cancelo.” pic.twitter.com/mzSskTUXxs

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 4, 2023