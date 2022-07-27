These are the rumors that we have on July 27 in the transfer market. From the announcement of Luis Suárez confirmed that he will arrive at Nacional, to the situation that Frenkie De Jong is going through going through Eriksen’s new team.
One of the open secrets of the market becomes official. Eriksen will be a red devil for the next three seasons. “I didn’t come just for the badge,” he said in the interview in which United announced his signing on Tuesday. “I wanted to come and play. After speaking with the coach and listening to his ideas, it was key to deciding to come to Manchester. My style fits with his ideas”.
“I have a contract until 2024 with Barça. This year we will work with our new coach Xavi and I hope it will be a good season for me and for the team. I will try to stay and make myself noticed by the coach. Last season I went to Besiktas because there was no feeling with Koeman, but now with Xavi I hope to play my cards well”. Said the current FC Barcelona player
The PSG has done with one of the pearls of the market. Mukiele, only 24 years old, has signed with the Parisian club after having a great season at Leipzig. His versatility to be able to play as a winger or as a central defender has been one of the keys to the operation. He has only cost €12M plus €4M in variables.
“We want 300 million more Bruno.”
This is how the official Salzburg account on social media responded to the message issued by Fabrizio Romano about Manchester United’s interest in his player.
“I still think that Manchester City are the favorites to win the league, but I don’t think Haaland will change the rules of the game. They’ve already won the League and have 95 to 100 points, are they going to have 110 now? What I do believe is that Haaland is the icing on the cake for the Champions League. If he had played against Madrid, he would not lose that game. I think that will be the difference that he will make.” Said the former player
Evgeniy Levchenko, president of the Dutch players’ union (VVCS), denounces that footballer Frenkie de Jong is being extorted: “I think a union should protect all players. Now one of them is being cornered by a club so that he agrees to leave. It is time for an international union like FIFPRO to stand up”. He defends that Barcelona has blackmailed him with either reducing his salary by 40% or signing for United. “I would say ‘no.’ Barça is responsible for his situation. The club’s policy has been dramatic. It seems crazy to me that the players have to pay for the economic imbalance of an entity”.
The Italian coach made it clear to three players what their situation in the team is. Neither Odriozola, nor Mayoral, nor Mariano had minutes against America. The arrival of a striker would be normal, but a right-back other than Álvaro? It seems that his future at Madrid is quite dark.
The president of Atlético de Madrid was forceful when talking about the rumors linking Cristiano Ronaldo to the rojiblanco club: “I don’t know who invented the story of Cristiano, but it is practically impossible for him to come to Atlético de Madrid “.
The Uruguayan player sent a message on his social networks that you cannot miss. “It was inevitable. It touched our hearts a lot when we had to decide. See you soon,” Suárez said about his return to Nacional.
“On Friday, August 5, starting at 11:00 a.m., the presentation of the new FC Barcelona player, Robert Lewandowski, will take place in an event open to the public at the Spotify Camp Nou”. The Catalan club announced. Although Robert has already debuted, he has not yet been introduced as an official player.
