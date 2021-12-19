These are the main rumors about the transfer market in European football:
Mateu Alemany has confirmed that the situation of Ousmane Dembélé must be solved before the start of 2022 because otherwise it could get even more complicated: “Dembélé has always shown us the will to continue. We are at a crucial moment and we hope it will be resolved before the end of the year “
“Of course we would like him to stay in Dortmund for the summer. We don’t have to give it up, not for financial reasons either. But we also know that, under certain conditions, you have the opportunity to change and we will certainly have talks with him in the coming weeks, “said the BVB sporting director.
The Seville team needs liquidity and the French central is one of the most sought-after players in the world. Also in Seville they know that the player would not mind a change of scene.
Fabrizio Romano confirmed via Twitter that the Liverpool team would be open to listening to offers for the French side. Of course, it must be a juicy offer for Everton to part with one of its most important players.
The Uruguayan forward is not enjoying many opportunities this season with Manchester United and Barça need a nine to guarantee him goals in the second half of the campaign. The tale completes itself.
The Valencian forward has been in the orbit of Barcelona for months, and yesterday he hinted that he would be delighted to join the culé entity. His friend Eric García published the following message on instagram: “Victory at the home of those who make a team with your help, fans !!. Força Barça”, to which Ferran responded with emoticons.
The 10 wants more money but the Neapolitan club is not willing to grant it. Currently the Italian charges 3.5 million and his intention is, practically, to double it.
Much news has come out in recent weeks relating the Chilean player with his former team. The Catalan coach seems very convinced in his idea that he does not need him at the moment despite the difficult situation that Barça is experiencing.
The Colombian player is completing a huge season at Porto, and great English football teams such as Newcastle and the two greats from Manchester have already taken the cane out for a walk.
The Dutchman’s poor campaign has forced him to go from being one of the most beloved and protected players on the squad to becoming an expendable piece. The next summer market could come out.
