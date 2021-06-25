? THE INTER, BY JORDI ALBA

? The Milanese club wants the side, who has a contract until 2024 and with a high card.

? His proposal includes ‘Nerazzurri’ players that could interest Barça.

? Who do you think they can be?

(Via @sports world) #FCBlive #market pic.twitter.com/TkRhTyXFZs

– Pol Alonso? ⚽ (@ Polyccio8) June 22, 2021