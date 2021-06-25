These are the latest rumors and the latest news from the transfer market:
The one who was Betis goalkeeper has already been playing for Roma for many years. Olympique de Marseille has thrown their nets on the market in search of a new goalkeeper, and the Spanish is the one they like the most on the board. We will see if it becomes official in the next few days.
Latest news and rumors from the transfer market: Jack Grealish, Jordi Alba, Erling Haaland and more
Latest information on the transfer market for next season.
Latest news and rumors from the transfer market: De Paul, Coutinho, Achraf and much more
Latest news and rumors from the transfer market: Boateng, Sancho, Achraf, Isak and much more …
Latest news and rumors of the transfer market: Insigne, Dumfries, Pau Torres and Çalhanoglu
Every day we hear new transfers and transfer rumors in the teams that seek to build the new squads for the 2021/2022 season.
Latest news and rumors from the transfer market: André Silva, Pogba, Harry Kane and more
Latest information that has been produced in the transfer market for next season.
The Sassuolo forward will leave the Italian club this summer. Right now he is concentrating with his teammates playing this European Championship. Inter want wardrobe bottom for their forward, and Raspadori is a footballer with a lot of future.
The main objective of Juventus Turin this summer, in addition to closing the signing of Locatelli, is to achieve the renewal of Paulo Dybala.
The Argentine player ends his contract in 2022, and despite the fact that his prominence has diminished this last year, the Juve project depends on his figure.
The young Brighton footballer, who was called up by Gareth Southgate to contest the European Championship as a result of the absence of Trent Alexander Arnold, is wanted by Arsenal. Mikel Arteta’s team wants to strengthen their defense, although the problem of the North London team’s poor campaign has not exactly been behind.
The Manchester team wants to load the transfer market reaching the three figures of million euros to tackle the hiring of Jack Grealish. The Aston Villa midfielder extraordinary has a foot and a half out of the villains. His role in this European Championship will allow him to inflate or lower his price.
Faced with their possible lack of minutes, the Milan team intends to give the young Italian midfielder back to Brescia. Perhaps a transfer is the best thing to continue to harden in the elite. In any case, the Milanese team has not yet fulfilled the agreement to close its contract.
Arsenal and Manchester City have shown their interest in hiring Manuel Locatelli. The footballer seemed to have it done with Juventus, but when the English petrodollars arrive you never know.
Real Madrid is not the only one interested in signing Kylian Mbappé. Apparently the Liverpool board has contacted Nasser al Khelaifi to inquire about prices. As expected they have received the refusal of the president of the Parisian team.
On the Spanish side he is still one of the best in the world in his position, but there are many members of the Barça board of directors who affirm that his permanence in the team only causes discomfort. It is true that the player is already an age and it is also true that in Italy he has a very good line-up.
The one who was a Barça player offered himself to the culé club in an interview with the sports world. A twist of the screw has caused everything to point to the Brazilian returning to Atlético de Madrid this summer. The one that fell the mouth to so many people can return to the Spanish league.
Leave a Reply