The mattress team would like to repeat with Lewandowski the formula they used in the signings of Luis Suárez, Villa or Depay. According to reports Sportgiven the complicated economic situation of FC Barcelona, could be forced to part with some cash, and Atlético de Madrid would be attentive to this market possibility.
A rumor that has appeared in some markets and that this summer could be a reality. According to reports Sky Sports Germany, Bayern Munich would be willing to sell one of its main players if a good offer comes from a big club. The German midfielder would welcome a departure from the Bavarian club at the age of 29, with several European football greats following the situation closely.
The arrival of Endrick and the very probable signing of Kylian Mbappé could change Rodrygo's situation at Real Madrid. Although the Brazilian has scored 13 goals and 8 assists this season, he is usually highly criticized for his irregularity in the game, so the white team could make an important case with the attacker, wanted by Arsenal and Manchester United.
In statements made to Bild by Max Eberl, the new sporting director of the Bavarian club has spoken about Davies' situation, stating the following:
“Real Madrid has not contacted us. I can say that we made Alphonso a very specific and grateful offer. At some point in life you have to say yes or no”
The white club is after the Canadian full-back, and hopes to close him for next summer.
The Barça team would have set its sights on one of Leipzig's surprises this season, according to reports Daily Mirror. The Slovenian striker has a clause of 50 million euros. This campaign he has accumulated 11 goals without being an undisputed starter, and in the Champions League tie against Real Madrid he showed signs of quality and the great future that the attacker has.
Mikel Arteta would be looking for a striker for next season, and the former Real Sociedad player would fit the profile. The forward has 16 goals, despite the fact that Newcastle is not having his best season. We will see if the set gunner He ends up completing the operation, although it seems complicated.
With Osimhen likely to leave at the end of the season, Gazzetta dello Sport states that the president of the Neapolitan club would have Santiago Giménez as a hypothetical replacement for the Nigerian. The Mexican striker is having a great campaign at Feyenoord, scoring 24 goals, so his move to a big team could be close.
The Italian midfielder ends his contract with Juventus this season and is not clear about the next step in his career. In the press conference with the French National Team, the player commented that he is in no hurry to make a decision, given that he does not want to make a mistake at 28 years old, and mentions PSG as a currently complicated destination.
