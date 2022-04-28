The 2021-2022 season is about to end and the transfer market is beginning to move.
These are the latest news we have as of Thursday, April 28:
We’ll need cosmetic surgery. It can be quite complex if you lose players like Rudiger Y Christensen. It is demanding today in football to lose this kind of quality. It can be a very, very demanding summer. The coach knows that it can be very difficult to carry the following season with the sanction.
After three years in Manchester United’s plans with the arrival of the new coach, it seems that the Leeds player ends up signing with the Red Devils. Manchester United are expected to bid around €60m.
“Varane has what it takes to be the leader of United’s defense. Individually, he is more than capable of stepping up and being one of the best defenders next season under the new coach. I think this season has been difficult for him, but He has also missed many games due to injuries”. Mikael Silvestre, former United player.
The player wants to sign for 3 seasons at the club where he goes. Bayern does not go beyond giving him one more than the rest of his contract. In Barcelona they do not look badly on a contract of these characteristics knowing that Robert takes care of his habits to the millimeter and has a family stability worthy of the super star that he is.
Jorge Mendes is already aware of the player’s interests. James agrees to download the file to return to the continent where he has the best football. His current record is €12M, something that makes it priceless for most teams that are willing to have him in their ranks.
The entire Real Madrid board is more than happy with the performance that Dani has given in the last stretch of the season. It seemed that his departure was going to be imminent when he finished the course but it is 100% confirmed that he will continue for at least one more year.
Dybala is about to close his transfer to Inter. The player is happy with his stay in Italy and could be offered a contract of around €6M. The Argentine will leave Juve to face them next season.
There are many players who dream of joining Beckham’s team. The latest addition they want to make for the MLS is that of Arturo Vidal. The Chilean is 33 years old and it seems that he would not have much problem signing a contract with the Americans.
The Barcelona footballer does not finish adapting and is a pearl for this transfer market. PSG would have kept an eye on him to reinforce the core of the team along with Pogba, who is another of the additions that the Parisians could have.
His representative and Alemany have played in recent days after all the commotion that was formed at the beginning of the year. The player has higher offers than Barcelona for Europe but wants to be at Barcelona. The conclusion of the meeting is that the Catalan team will look for the solution to make an offer that is similar to the ones they have.
#Latest #news #rumors #transfer #market #Lewandowsi #Jong #Dembélé #Ceballos #Dybala
Leave a Reply