🇷🇸 Lazar Samardzić: “I feel I’m ready to join a top club. I want that kind of movement.”

“Inter deal collapsed? It wasn’t about money, there were other issues but it makes no sense speaking of that now.”

“I’ll spend this year at Udinese then I want top club move”, told Sportweek. pic.twitter.com/UJTpAYBw3k

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 30, 2023