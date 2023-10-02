The transfer market remains vibrant, and these rumors promise to keep us in suspense. Fans are eager to see how these potential transfers play out and how they will affect the dynamics of their favorite clubs in the coming months.
In recent days it was announced that Lamine Yamal renewed his contract with FC Barcelona. Now, the specialist in the transfer market, Fabrizio Romano has released the details of this contract, this contract includes a clause of 1000 million euros. The contract was signed secretly in June and the official signing will take place today. The player will have a relationship with the club until 2026.
The German center back is already training with Bayern Munich ahead of a free loan on a short-term contract. Reports Fabrizio Romano, specialist in the transfer market,
Arsenal are working to renew the contract of Ben White, who is next on the renewal list after Martin Odegaard. The club is very happy with the English player’s performances and with his performances. Negotiations for this new agreement will advance soon.
Lazar Samardzić: “I feel that I am ready to join a top club. “I want that kind of movement.”
“Did the agreement with Inter collapse? It was not a question of money, there were other issues but now there is no point in talking about it.”
“I will spend this year at Udinese and then I want to move to an important club,” he told Sportweek.
It’s official now. The Argentine player, Papu Gómez will sign with Monza with a one-year contract
