Lamine Yamal and Alejandro Balde have both already signed new deal at Barça, it took place in July before the pre-season tour 🔵🔴🔒 #FCB

Lamine signed until June 2026 as it’s the limit for 16 yo — Balde signed until June 2028, five year contract. Matter of time to be announced. pic.twitter.com/BisGOALYoU

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 16, 2023