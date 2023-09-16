The transfer market has already closed its doors in the main European leagues but in Saudi Arabia it is experiencing its last moments. Today from 90min we will bring you the latest news and rumors of the transfer market
Olympique Lyonnais has started the season in the worst possible way, currently they are bottom of Ligue 1 with just one point. The board has decided to take action on the matter and now, they have hired a new coach and it is none other than the former Italian footballer Fabio Grosso, who brings four members of his staff with him.
According to Fabrizio Romano, FC Barcelona has already renewed two of its players. Lamine Yamal and Alejandro Balde signed a contract with the club before the pre-season tour began. Lamine Yamal has renewed until 2026, the maximum allowed for 16-year-old players, while Alejandro Balde has renewed until 2028, a five-year contract. It’s a matter of time before it becomes official.
Freund, sporting director of Bayern Munich, has spoken about Palhinha, a player who has been linked to the German club in recent days. This is what Freund said: “Agreement with Palhinha? Now we don’t think about that because we have a very good team. We will see what happens in January,” he noted.
The young Uruguayan player wanted by Liverpool and FC Barcelona will finally go to Qatar, where he will play for Al Gharafa. The Uruguayan midfielder arrives for six million dollars from Liverpool Montevideo.
Galatasaray has confirmed the signing of the young Turkish player Eyup Aydin from Bayern Munich, he arrives for 250,000 euros.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Latest #news #rumors #transfer #market #Lamine #Yamal #Balde
Leave a Reply