These rumors and news in the transfer market promise to shake up the football landscape, showing how clubs are planning their future moves and strategies to strengthen their squads. The competition for young and experienced talent intensifies, and fans are waiting for decisions that could change the course of their favorite teams.
Below we leave you the latest news and rumors from the transfer market:
The current Iranian forward of Porto, Mehdi Taremi, ends his contract with the Portuguese next June 2024. The two Milan teams have been interested in the player but it has been the interim ones who have taken a step forward who have already made an offer that It has been insufficient for Do Dragao’s board, who have set a price range between 20/25 million euros for the player to appear in the winter market.
There is strong interest from Serie A for Thomas Partey to leave the London team. The Ghanaian is very close to leaving Arsenal and joining Juventus next season. He could leave Mikel Arteta’s team for a price of around 18/20 million euros
Robin Le Normand is on the wish list of several European clubs, and one of the best positions to acquire his services is Manchester United. Even so, the future of the Basque team player is up in the air.
The great performances of the Japanese player from Real Sociedad has caught the attention of Manchester City who will have to face a Real Madrid that wants Kubo to return to the squad.
Chelsea are doing everything possible to finally get Valentín Barco to sign for the Blues. The Londoners will have to face Manchester City, who also want to get the young left back.
