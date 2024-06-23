With the beginning of the summer transfer market, and the big European clubs have begun to structure their squads for next season. We leave you with all the rumors and news about the transfer market:
According to Florian Pettersburg, Bayern Munich player Kimmich has the interest of the big teams in Europe. Manchester City, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Arsenal and FC Barcelona are behind the player
According to The Athletic, Chelsea are looking for a striker and they have set their sights on Jonathan David. The first contracts would have already been produced and the price would be around 50 million euros
Lille centre-back Leny Yoro still seems to be unsure which club he prefers to go to, which is why PSG managers are not giving up and have met with him to try to bring him to Paris. According to account RMCeven Luis Enrique himself has come to speak with him to be the definitive factor in joining the French club.
According to the media SportBild, Bayern Munich is preparing a great operation to be able to bring together three players of great quality in its midfield. They already have the first with Musiala, and the second in this case would be Xavi Simons. The player would reportedly be sold for around €100 million.
Currently, the Dutch player is at Feyenoord, but PSG is looking for an alternative to Hakimi for the right back, so for the modest amount of 20 million they could acquire the rights to one of the most promising youngsters in the Netherlands.
After the Frenchman’s decision to leave the club free, Manchester United has gotten to work looking for a centre-back. Gonçalo Inácio sounded very strong, as did Leny Yoro, but in the end at Old Trafford they decided on Matthijs De Ligt. According to Sky Sports Germany, the Dutch center back could sign a contract with the Red Devils until 2027. Erik Ten Hag sees him as a good reinforcement being aware of the player’s conditions, since he trained him at Ajax Amsterdam.
