The transfer market is promising and after an exciting season, the Euro Cup, the Copa América and perhaps the Olympic Games will dynamite a summer market in which a wide variety of coaches and footballers change their scene to join new clubs. There are many rumors, news and official signings that some clubs have announced. As a consequence, below you will be able to know everything about this summer transfer market that promises a lot.
It is no news that Inter Milan is the Italian team currently with the highest level, after reigning in Serie A and reaching the final of the Champions League in the last edition. Dumfries, who is a dagger on the right flank, is very interested in Unai Emery’s Aston Villa, according to what he reveals Fabrizio Romano. This is why, since it is something unexpected, Inter is already preparing for a possible departure of the Dutch footballer.
Marc Guéhi is the sensation of a market dragged by the Euro Cup. According to The Telegraph, Crystal Palace would value the English footballer for a figure of 80 million euros. Although Manchester United is willing to be one of those who shake up the market and improve its performance in the squad, in addition to having the need to sign a central defender with the departure of Raphael Varane.
The Basque winger, currently concentrated with the Spanish team in Germany to compete in Euro 2024, is on the radar of FC Barcelona. His qualities meet all the requirements that the culé team is looking for at one end, but according to Nico Williams in Night radio stadium, He is currently focused on the Euro Cup and is not thinking about anything other than Athletic Club de Bilbao.
Real Madrid has a serious transfer market in goal and its decision must be made as soon as possible. According to Relevo, the merengue team is now considering extending Kepa’s loan if Lunin were sold. The Ukrainian’s anger, after a good season and not starting in the Wembley final, has made him consider leaving the club.
The young German footballer is having an excellent season. He left us amazed with Bayer Leverkusen and now, he does it with the German team. His links with clubs of the stature of Real Madrid, FC Barcelona or Manchester City were evident but according to him he affirms Bild, The player is one of the essential pillars for Xabi Alonso’s squad and his intention is to continue in Leverkusen for one more season, so far.
The Georgian footballer from Napoli currently located in Germany and competing in the Euro Cup with his country, is dynamiting the market and leaving his future in suspense. The agent assured his desire to leave the club: “We want to leave Naples, but now we are all waiting for Euro 2024. With Conte, Naples has big plans. I am sure that next season they will qualify for the Champions League again and fight for the Scudetto. But that doesn’t mean Kvaratskhelia wants to stay there.”
More news about the transfer market
#Latest #news #rumors #transfer #market #Kepa #Lunin #Dumfries..
Leave a Reply