However, from Madrid it is believed that the player does not want to leave this summer so as not to lose his transfer bonus next year, so the operation is coming to the displeasure of both clubs and Mbappé is still in command.

Pau Torres will leave some 35 million euros in Villarreal’s coffers. The figures for his transfer have not been disclosed. Unai Emery’s insistence on signing him has been key to convincing Pau Torres that he has taken advantage of these vacations to get married. After his return, the center-back has headed for Birmingham.