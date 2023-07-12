We start Wednesday with the latest news on the transfer market: from the future of Harry Kane, to the signing of Pau Torres by Aston Villa, including the latest news on the Mbappé operation.
Tottenham does not throw in the towel and seeks to renew Kane. Not only do they want to sell him, they also want to extend his contract. According to the British newspaper TalkSportassures that Levy will offer the striker a salary of 25 million euros to convince the player to stay at Tottenham and renew with the London club.
The last hour that arrives from Paris is that PSG has hired a mediator called Ziad Hammoud to try to convince the captain of the French team to renew for the French team.
However, from Madrid it is believed that the player does not want to leave this summer so as not to lose his transfer bonus next year, so the operation is coming to the displeasure of both clubs and Mbappé is still in command.
“My mentality and my head will not change and I will try, wherever I am, to do my best for myself and for the club, to continue performing at the highest level. We are satisfied with the decision we have made.”
The signing of Pau Torres for Birmingham is a matter of hours. In brief, the incorporation of him to the English club will be official. The agreement between all the parties has been closed for days, but Pau Torres himself still needed to set course for Birmingham. The plant is already on British soil since this noon.
Pau Torres will leave some 35 million euros in Villarreal’s coffers. The figures for his transfer have not been disclosed. Unai Emery’s insistence on signing him has been key to convincing Pau Torres that he has taken advantage of these vacations to get married. After his return, the center-back has headed for Birmingham.
More news about the transfer market
The return of Joao Félix to the Spanish capital for the moment has only meant problems for Atlético de Madrid. His relationship with Simeone seems to be completely broken since last season and both parties will look for a way out for the Portuguese, although it has to be for a good sum of money given what he invested a few years ago.
Angeliño leaves RB Leipzig to play in Türkiye. The white smoke has arrived and, in the absence of official status, Angeliño will join the Istanbul team on loan with a purchase option. The 22 goals and 74 assists in 307 games are a good example of the ability he has to reach the area from the band and put measured centers to the forwards.
The list of great European football transatlantics that has been linked to the Celta player is endless, but the two that perhaps have the greatest economic power, Manchester City and PSG, are not going to make any move. In the news published by le10sport It is assured that in the race for the Celtic youth squad, three teams from the English Premier League remain: Tottenham, Chelsea and Arsenal.
As the summer wears on, the youth squad’s continuity in Balaídos gains integers.
If it was already an almost assured signing, Loftus-Cheek’s words cleared up any doubts about Pulisic’s signing for AC Milan. The American is already in Milan to finalize his signing, which will become official in the coming days.
After making the strange decision to go to Leeds a few years ago, the English team’s relegation has opened the doors for Rodrigo Moreno to look for a way out this summer, and he does so by going to Qatar. According to Fabrizio RomanoAl-Rayyan has reached an agreement with the player and it will be made official shortly.
The Italian striker has not had the desired season in his Premier League debut, and it is that West Ham has left something to be desired apart from in the Conference League. “Rome is my home. It would be a dream to be trained by José Mourinho, I would improve a lot under his orders”: he assured
Scamacca in an interview.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#Latest #news #rumors #transfer #market #Kane #Mbappé #Pau #Torres
Leave a Reply