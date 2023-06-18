Understand N’Golo Kanté has completed second, final part of medical tests with Al Ittihad yesterday and deal will finally be announced in the next hours after being revealed here two weeks ago. 🟡⚫️🇸🇦 Terms have changed as contract will be longer than expected. pic.twitter.com/7yScQQsYN6 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 18, 2023

According to the TV Globo narrator Luís Roberto, the president

of the CBF, Ednaldo Rodrigues, intends to announce the alleged agreement with

the Italian preparer “at the end of this month”.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the transfer is very close to being finalized since the player and Bayern have already agreed on all the terms of the contract. It would only be necessary to negotiate with the Neapolitan club, with which it is also expected that there will be a quick agreement.