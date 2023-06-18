We kick off Sunday with the latest news and rumors on the transfer market: from Harry Kane’s discarded destination, to Bayern’s anger with Barcelona over Kimmich, to Ancelotti’s future plans with Brazil.
The Mirror have claimed that Cucurella has been added to their target list despite a poor first year in London. They would be willing to offer around €30 million. It will be a disastrous operation for Chelsea who would lose a lot of money in the player’s redemption. Remember that it cost about 60 million euros.
N’Golo Kanté completed the second and final part of medical tests with Al Ittihad yesterday and the deal will finally be announced in the next few hours after being revealed here two weeks ago. The terms have changed as the contract will be longer than expected.
“The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) takes the hiring for granted
coach Carlo Ancelotti”, who would assume the reins of the five-time world champion from “January or June” 2024, according to the Globo group.
According to the TV Globo narrator Luís Roberto, the president
of the CBF, Ednaldo Rodrigues, intends to announce the alleged agreement with
the Italian preparer “at the end of this month”.
The offer in question, according to TuttoMercato, is 45 million euros to Napoli, and a contract for the 4-year-old player with more than 3 million euros per season.
According to Fabrizio Romano, the transfer is very close to being finalized since the player and Bayern have already agreed on all the terms of the contract. It would only be necessary to negotiate with the Neapolitan club, with which it is also expected that there will be a quick agreement.
RMC confirms that Luis Campos, sports director of PSG, has held talks with the Spanish coach to offer him the position of coach at the Parque de los Príncipes. However, from England they doubt that the ‘Gunners’ coach is thinking about leaving due to the role he has in the London entity and also because of the very interesting project that he has ahead of him at Emirates Stadium.
FC Barcelona is preparing the arrival of Brazilian striker Vitor Roque from Athletico Paranaense, having already agreed different terms of the contract, according to Fabrizio Romano. Deco, who acts as an intermediary in the operation, will meet again with the Rio de Janeiro club to finish closing the transfer. There are only a few fringes left to talk about and negotiate, and every day he is closer to the culé club.
“Amrabat will sign with a new club”, Walid Regragui has assured it so bluntly at the press conference prior to Morocco’s match against South Africa. The Fiorentina midfielder was released from the game to decide his immediate future, as the Moroccan coach said: “Amrabat will not play. He has played many games this year, I preferred not to risk it, especially since he will soon sign with a new team”.
”We won titles, something we haven’t had in Manchester for a long time. I returned to Juventus because I feel that this is a club that really helps me and encourages me. I get love from his fans, which I didn’t get in Manchester.”
The casting to be the next 9 for United focuses on Hojlund, Osimhen, Gonçalo Ramos and Watkins. Even though Kane was Erik Ten Hag’s number one target, Levy’s refusal to sell his top star to a direct rival, make the Mancunian board opt for other profiles.
“I don’t understand why Barça ‘flirts’ openly and offensively with our player. Joshua Kimmich is an absolute cornerstone for us. He is firmly in our plans for the future, for sure” said the president of the club.

