Bayern wants Harry Kane yes or yes and according to what RMC Sport infers, the German team is preparing an offer of 80 million euros to try to get their services.
As reported by Mundo Deportivo, Pochettino wants to bring Dybala to his Chelsea. The Argentine player has also been wanted by PSG. He has a clause of 15 million euros according to the aforementioned media.
In the days before, the news had come out that Inter Milan wanted to get the services of a Lukaku that belongs to Chelsea again, and the London team has valued the footballer at 40 million euros. As reported by Sky Sport, Juventus and Al Hilal would be aware, like Inter, of the player
The North American side of FC Barcelona, who played last season on loan at AC Milan, is being sought by clubs in the Premier League. Manchester United, Crystal Palace and Fulham would be waiting to negotiate with the player according to Sky.
As reported by Il Corriero dello Sport, José Mourinho would have personally called Álvaro Morata to try to convince him and sign for Roma
As reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus would be interested in taking over the services of Sevilla striker En-Nesyri. Sevilla could transfer the Moroccan striker for 30 million euros.
Inter Milan wants a replacement after everything seems that André Onana will go to United. As reported by Fabrizio Romano, the Italian team would have prepared an offer of 6 million euros to take over the Bayern goalkeeper.
