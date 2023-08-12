We start Saturday with the latest news and rumors of the transfer market. Go all the way for this one at the last hour of the 90min hand:
Harry Kane is already history at Tottenham. The London striker has left the club of his life in search of the long-awaited titles and Bavaria has been the chosen destination. The striker, after more than complicated negotiations, has already been announced as a new Bayern player. This comes for 100 million fixed plus 20 in variables. Thus he becomes the most expensive player to reach the Munich team, surpassing Lucas Hernández, for whom Bayern paid Atlético 80 million euros.
What was an open secret has become a reality. FC Barcelona had already notified that Ousmane was not going to wear the Blaugrana shirt again because he had everything agreed to head to Paris. Last night he passed a medical examination and today in the morning his arrival for 50 million euros has been made official.
Kylian Mbappé warmly welcomed Ousmane Dembélé to Paris Saint-Germain. Announced a few hours after the start of Ligue 1, the striker intervened on Instagram through his stories. “Welcome home my brother. So happy to see you here. The adventure begins!” he wrote.
According to Florian Plettenberg, a journalist for Sky Sports Germany, Kepa Arrizabalaga will reject Bayern in the next few hours. According to this medium, the goalkeeper and the club wanted to close the transfer, but the agreement did not reach. Real Madrid wants the loan of the Spanish goalkeeper for a season.
Decisive hours in the future of Lucas Paquetá, who paints skyblue. After the attacking midfielder’s ‘yes’ to the six-year-old Manchester City proposal, with salary figures yet to be revealed, the Premier League champion is negotiating the transfer figure with West Ham. 85 million euros plus 15 in variables offered by City, 110 are requested by the Londoners.
This has been confirmed by Sergi Roberto in an interview with SPORT, where he has confessed that he has spoken on WhatsApp with the Brazilian player and he has communicated his wish. The current culé captain is also excited about the return of ‘Ney’: “Yes, I’m excited because in the end he is a former teammate who is a friend and with whom I have experienced many good things for many years. When I was in the team, they were the best years I’ve had in the Barça first team, we won everything”.
This is confirmed by L’Équipe: the Blaugrana club and the Bavarian are interested in taking over the services of the Italian midfielder, who has been declared a discard for Luis Enrique. It also tempts Arabia, which has even already proposed different offers to PSG and they have been rejected. Barça is once again on the lookout for Verratti, since he has always been a player who has liked the club.
The Sevilla goalkeeper was one of the best options on the Real Madrid table, but he had a great handicap apart from the price, and that is that the goalkeeper would miss a month and a half of competition to play the Africa Cup with his team . Something that would take him away from the posts of the Bernabéu.
