The end of the season is approaching and the rumors and news of the next transfer market continue.
We still have practically no official announcements for next season, but it is clear that the clubs are moving. Let’s go with the rumours.
According to sources close to the Andalusian, Barça would have been interested in the Andalusian midfielder. Isco’s contract ends this season with Real Madrid, and since he doesn’t enjoy minutes in the team he will want to leave. Xavi tries to convince him to be part of his project, in which he would fit in very well.
The Marseille midfielder has shown to have an unusual passing technique and tactical ability, which would have dazzled Cholo Simeone. The player ends his contract this year, and everything indicates that he would sign with a salary of 4.5 million euros.
The talented Spanish player on loan at Milan has seen his prominence reduced and this could mean that the Italian team will not finally sign him. For this reason, Brahim could join Betis, a team that is very interested in the player, but will have to wait to see Ancelotti’s plans with Brahim.
Atlético is looking for a center forward with whom to replace the departure of Luis Suárez next season and the substitute would be another Uruguayan, Darwin Núñez. The operation could be around 80 million euros, as the Benfica striker has become one of the sensations in Europe.
Everything indicates that Real Madrid’s Belgian midfielder will leave at the end of the season. Some place him on loan at Arsenal, but another option is for him to go to Borussia Dortmund, where his brother Thorgan also plays.
The Serbian striker does not seem to have found his place at Real Madrid and could leave to relaunch his career. Arsenal and West Ham would have been interested in him, who would be willing to sign him but for a much lower amount than the 63 million euros paid by the white team.
