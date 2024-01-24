The transfer market, always restless, presents us with an intriguing scenario. Teams can now reinforce their squads to face the second half of the season. Dive into the thick of the rumors and crucial decisions that are shaping the clubs' destinies.
Below we leave you with the latest news and rumors from the transfer market:
Atlético de Madrid has signed the national goalkeeper with the Romanian national team for the remainder of the season and for three more seasons. Horatiu Moldovan signs for Atlético de Madrid
CD Castellón has made official the transfer of its young player Jeremy De León to Real Madrid. The Castellón team is ahead of Real Madrid when it comes to communicating it.
Mason Greenwood is giving something to talk about in his season with Getafe. The great performance of the English attacker has caught the attention of many and, according to the English press, he would be one of FC Barcelona's objectives for next season.
Real Betis and Bayer Leverkusen are in negotiations for Borja Iglesias, and now it appears that they have reached a loan agreement for the player. The German club would retain a purchase option of eight million euros. Sports World Reports
According to Mundo Deportivo, Atlético de Madrid would be close to acquiring one of Belgium's young promises. The barely 18-year-old player from Royal Antwerp would be close to arriving in Spain.
Newcastle does not want to get rid of Trippier just like that. Bayern Munich is making efforts to acquire the player. The English club would have now rejected an offer of 15 million for the English full-back from the German champion.
After numerous rumors, the City player will finally play on loan at West Ham, as reported by Mundo Deportivo. It is said that this Wednesday the player will undergo a medical examination with the hammers
